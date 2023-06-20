Professor Phill Dickens awarded MBE for services to additive manufacturing

× Expand Professor Phill Dickens pictured at the TCT Awards 2022 ceremony

Professor Phill Dickens, a renowned additive manufacturing (AM) researcher, consultant and educator has been awarded an MBE for services to the additive manufacturing sector.

Dickens, founder of AM contract research company Added Scientific Ltd and a former Professor of Manufacturing Technology at the University of Nottingham, was recognised in the Kings Birthday Honours List on June 16th. The award recognises prominent figures from across the UK who have made notable contributions to their respective fields and communities.

A pioneering researcher in 3D printing, Dickens began working in rapid prototyping in 1990 and founded the world’s leading additive manufacturing research group, leading numerous research projects and securing an international patent along the way.

Dickens was instrumental in the development of the UK National Strategy for Additive Manufacturing, which was published in 2017 and sought to capitalise on and bring government attention to the UK's additive manufacturing capabilities.

A member of the TCT Advisory Board, last year saw Dickens inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame, a distinguished group of 14 individuals who have dedicated a lifetime of research, development, innovation and promotions to AM technologies and their applications.

Commenting on the honour, Dickens posted to LinkedIn: "I would like to thank all the brilliant students and colleagues I have worked with over the years and all the wonderful people I have met in the Additive Manufacturing community."