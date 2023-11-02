Dutch fashion designer uses 3D printing to create futuristic LED dress

× Expand Chromatic 3D Materials

Chromatic 3D Materials and Dutch high-tech fashion designer Anouk Wipprecht have unveiled a new futuristic 3D printed dress that responds to its environment through LEDs. Chromatic says the motion-activated design is among the first garments in the world to directly embed electronics within 3D printed elastomers.

Chromatic says the design highlights the potential of its 3D printing technology for commercial use. Wipprecht used 3D printing to adhere nearly 75 flexible LED domes to the fabric of the dress without adhesive or stitching. Chromatic says the capability could also be used to create innovative running apparel, bags, footwear and other products including automotive and aerospace interiors, outdoor recreational equipment and personal protective equipment.

The garment also demonstrates the flexibility of Chromatic’s materials. The dress features ChromaFlow 70, a pliable, heat-resistant material that can drape and stretch more than four times its length without breaking according to the company. Chromatic says the flexibility makes it suitable for adding soft and seamless structural, functional, and aesthetic elements that are useful for intimate and leisure apparel, sportswear, swimwear and other garments where comfort, silhouette and durability are crucial.

Read more:

Chromatic expands into 3D printable rigid materials with ChromaMotive D65

Chromatic 3D Materials installs 3D printed replacement parts on ÖBB trains in Austria

Chromatic 3D Materials to scale production on the back of $3.1m investment

"My dress doesn't just light up, she lights up the room by bringing smiles to people’s faces. As she senses those around her, her personality begins to shine as she interacts with them through LEDs. For me, it’s a glimpse into a future where people harness technology in positive and meaningful ways. I also see this garment as a testament to the quality of Chromatic’s 3D materials and printing technology. For designers like me who incorporate electronics into our creations, this is a unique way to embed and secure electronics within the printing process. Plus Chromatic’s materials are both flexible and strong, making this my most wearable — and washable — 3D-printed dress yet,” said Wipprecht.

Cora Leibig, Founder and CEO of Chromatic 3D Materials said: “Our collaboration with Anouk is more than a partnership. It's a vision coming to life. By merging her genius with our innovative 3D printing, we're setting the precedent for the future of fashion. We are embarking on a journey that amplifies the boundless possibilities of integrating tech, textiles and apparel including wearable art and 3D-printed clothes that people can enjoy every day.”

Chromatic says garments featuring 3D printed elastomers still have drape, giving them commercial potential in ready-to-wear clothing, activewear and intimate apparel. The company says Wipprecht’s dress also shows how 3D printing with Chromatic’s elastomers allow designers to print waterproof casing that protects embedded electronics.

Wipprecht’s design will debut at Formnext 2023 in Frankfurt, November 7 to 10, in hall 12.1, stand E110.