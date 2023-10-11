Chromatic expands into 3D printable rigid materials with ChromaMotive D65

Chromatic 3D Materials

Chromatic 3D Materials has announced the launch of ChromaMotive D65, a rigid Shore D thermoset polyurethane designed for Reactive Extrusion Additive Manufacturing with the company’s RX-AM platform. Chromatic says the new material performs well in a range of extreme to cold elevated temperatures from -30°C up to 120°C.

The company says that with ‘very good’ low-temperature impact strength, ChromaMotive D65 is an ideal material for winter sports gear such as ski boots, snowshoes and snowmobile parts. Chromatic says it is also well suited for other applications with varying temperature requirements, such as parts for the aerospace, automotive and agricultural industries.

The company says that the new materials can have the benefits of 3D printing with mechanical performance properties that are comparable to injection moulded TPU, HDPE and PP. ChromaMotive D65 resists high impact, hydrolysis and abrasion and withstands repeated friction, wear and tear according to the company.

“With ChromaMotive D65, manufacturers that are producing rigid plastic components can take advantage of RX-AM’s fast print speeds and the ability to print on textiles, plastics, and metals. Now its possible to 3D print rigid parts at industrial volumes for everything from winter recreational equipment to aircraft interiors,” said Cora Leibig, Founder and CEO.

In August 2023, Chromatic announced that it had raised 3.1 million USD in an oversubscribed pre-financing round, with more than half of the investment coming from new investors. The company said the funds will be used to further develop its technology, scale production and grow its sales and technology teams.

