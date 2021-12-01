EOS now has 1,000 3D printers installed in North America

× Expand EOS marks 1,000 3D printer milestone with Sintavia

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer EOS has reached a milestone in its machine installations for the North American market with its 1,000th delivery.

The machine, a large AMCM M 4K from its AMCM business unit, has been installed with Florida-based metal additive manufacturing specialist, primarily within aerospace and defence, Sintavia, bringing its in-house EOS fleet to 17 machines.

Speaking with TCT earlier this year, Sintavia shared how it intends to use its four-laser AMCM M 4K systems to provide a North American first for commercial aerospace and space customers by taking advantage of the machine’s large 450mm x 450mm x 1000mm build capacity to manufacture rocket thrust chamber assemblies and other thermodynamic parts with fewer assemblies and more optimised designs.

“Constant innovation, consistency between machines, and industrial-scale production dependability are why aerospace manufacturers of tomorrow rely on EOS,“ said Brian Neff, CEO of Sintavia. “While this AMCM M4K represents the 1,000th machine in North America for EOS, it also represents the 17th EOS machine for Sintavia. Their machines form the foundation of our company’s manufacturing technology, and we are thrilled to be part of this milestone achievement in EOS’ history.”

EOS is one of the founding companies of the additive manufacturing industry having been established by Dr. Hans Langer in Germany in 1989 to deliver powder bed-based laser sintering technology. With both metal and polymer platforms under its belt, and customers in a range of industries, from automotive giants like BMW to becoming a go-to machine for 3D printing service providers such as 3DPRINTUK, the company has continued to expand globally and opened its first North American headquarters in Michigan in 2001. Today EOS North America also counts a technical centre, and a materials engineering and production centre at Advanced Laser Materials (ALM), both in Texas.

Andrew Snow, senior vice president of EOS North America, described the news as a “significant milestone in the history of EOS and a testament to the accelerating adoption of additive manufacturing in North America.”

