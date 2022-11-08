Formnext 2022: 3D printing products and applications on the show floor

Ahead of the annual Formnext event in Frankfurt, we highlight the product launches, debuts, introductions and updates from a select number of exhibitors.

Formnext takes place from between Tuesday November 15 - Friday November 18.

Inkbit – Hall 12.1, Stand F39

After debuting its Vista additive manufacturing system at IMTS, Inkbit will give its flagship product its European debut at Formnext. Using Vision-Controlled Jetting technology and a low-labour support removal process based on wax support material, Inkbit is confident its machine will be at home in high production environments. Visitors can also see a range of materials Inkbit has tailored, from tough and chemically resistant epoxies to soft elastomers.

nLIGHT – Hall 12.0 Stand D132

nLIGHT will be highlighting its Corona beam-shaping lasers at Formnext with the launch of the AFX-1500. With its dynamic ring-beam shaping, nLIGHT’s AFX Series is said to enable faster printing, increased melt pool stability and improved material properties. The company will also feature the plasmo and cirrus digital manufacturing platforms, which provide a suite of advanced analytics and real-time data stream capabilities.

Apium – Hall 12.1, Stand E10

Apium will showcase its P400 additive manufacturing system. With independent dual extruder (IDEX) capability and a high flexibility in print head selection, Apium is delivering a multi-function platform that can process high-performance materials such as PEEK. The machine is also said to deliver outstanding layer adhesion thanks to its adaptive zone heating system, which helps to ensure part strength and quality.

Novanta – Hall 12.0, Stand E08

On the Novanta stand, the company will showcase its newly launched Firefly 3D 3-axis scan head designed specifically for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) machines. The firefly 3D has been designed to boost performance of LPBF with monitoring and control, enabled by advanced processing tools that facilitate real-time changes to scanning operations.

Velo3D – Hall 12.0, Stand D01

At Formnext, Velo3D will be showcasing a range of parts printed on its Sapphire XC metal laser powder bed fusion printer. The Sapphire XC 1MZ system is equipped with eight 1kW lasers and a build volume of 600 mm x 1,000 mm. It was launched earlier this year to bring high levels of quality and productivity to service manufacturers, aerospace firms & defence customers.

Prima – Hall 12.0, Stand E81

Prima is bringing its Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) offerings to Formnext. For PBF, its PrintGreen 150, featuring a 150 x 160 mm build area and 200W green laser, will be on show, while for DED, the lanus laser processing robotic cell will also be showcased.

Addiblast – Hall 11.0, Stand D28

Addiblast will display its de-powdering, powder recovery and conditioning and surface treatment platforms, as well as a new app for real-time monitoring.

Read more:

Sciaky – Hall 12.0, A74

Sciaky will be present to discuss its EBAM technology, which is being used to produce parts on land, at sea, in the air and in outer space.

Flow-3D AM – Hall 12.0, Stand B75

Flow-3D AM will share the latest developed in computational fluid dynamics, with a focus on modelling fluid flow, heat transfer, phase change and Marangoni effects for powder bed, extrusion and DED processes.

Graphy – Hall 11.1, Stand D21

Graphy, a company backed by JW Holdings, will showcase its direct 3D printing clear aligner material and permanent tooth materials at Formnext.

Rapidia – Hall 12.0, Stand E122

Rapidia will be exhibiting its newly-launched F2 advanced vacuum sintering furnace, which was developed to support its metal extrusion printer. The company first launched its two-step bound-metal AM system, based around an innovative water-based feedstock in 2019. The new sintering furnace is said to amplify the performance of its AM system by providing excellent metallurgy with low sintering gas consumption and high atmospheric purity.

Replique – Hall 12.1, Stand B73

Replique will use Formnext to launch its RSure quality tracking model, which enables users to track 3D printed parts directly and ensure they meet the necessary quality requirements. This platform gives users the power to set quality specifications, undertake digital inspections and trace parts, before the parts are sent to the customers.

Authentise – Hall 11.0, Stand A51

Authentise will be exhibiting the capabilities of its recently announced Digital Design Warehouse (DDW) and Guidelines products. DDW allows users to securely share and discuss additive design projects, while Guidelines is a rule-based engine which enables users to capture tribal knowledge as ‘if-this-then-that’ statements to find applications throughout the company’s workflow management tools to ensure best practice is followed.

Roboze – Hall 11.1, Stand C21

At Formnext, Roboze is promising to show, in a world premiere, its success in the field of materials capable of reducing CO2 emissions during the production process. In addition to this, the company will also display applications from customer collaborations in mobility, energy, aerospace and healthcare.

AMCM – Hall 11.1, Stand C51

In Frankfurt this year, AMCM will be showcasing its capacity to deliver large build volumes, copper 3D printing and fine structures. The EOS start-up was founded five years ago to customise EOS technology to fit the needs of its customer base. Among the applications being showcased is the 800mm-tall AI-designed aerospike application developed in partnership with Hyperganic.

Incus – Hall 11.1, Stand D42

Incus will exhbit its Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing process, which has been designed to reduce production costs for small and mid-scale additive manufacturing.

Rosler AM Solutions – Hall 12.0, Stand C81

Rosler AM Solutions will exhibit the S1 Wet surface finishing technology, alongside its S2 parts handling platform.

Dressler – Hall 12.1, Stand C121

Dressler will exhibit its powder design and development capabilities, with a particular focus on its promise of reliability and its capacity to design powders specific to customer needs.

Machineworks – Hall 11.0, Stand C02

Polygonica will demonstrate new functionality in Polygonica 3.2. Mesh deformation provides a powerful way to compute and compensate for on-machine deformation, while 3D medial axis offers potential enhancements to many algorithms including CAE midsurface creation. The fast multi-threading remeshing capability has been further enhanced to automatically preserve small features and optionally preserve exact shape.

AMT – Hall 12.1, Stand D39

On AMT’s two-story Digital Manufacturing Factory of the Future concept booth, the company will exhibit an all-new material-specific Surface Finishing system which will be announced on the show floor. AMT’s booth will also feature the PostPro DP Max cleaning system, multiple SF chemical vapour smoothing systems, and a range of applications.

Lithoz – Hall 11.1, Booth D39

Lithoz will premiere its CeraMax Vario V900 printer with Laser-Induced Slipcasting technology. This machine will provide an opportunity to touch and feel fully dense ceramic parts with thick walls. The company will also premier its patient-specific bone implants made from bioresorbable ceramic, and showcase its CeraFab S65 and CeraFab Lab L30 machines.

Solukon – Booth 12.0, B21

Solukon is set to launch the SPR-Pathfinder depowdering software at Formnext, a year on from the introduction of its Digital Factory Tool. SPR-Pathfinder works to calculate the ideal motion sequence using the build job’s CAD file to remove excess powder from complex internal structures. These calculations are based on a flow simulation that analyses the part’s digital twin. Solukon will demo the software at Formnext, while also displaying its metal 3D printer suite.

Read more:

Sandvik – Hall 11.0, Stand D21

Sandvik, alongside BEAMIT, will demonstrate the very latest from its extensive offering, with new materials within its Osprey metal powder range hinted, and several customer use cases set to adorn the metal powder firm’s booth. Maraging steels and super-duplex stainless steels will be among the existing materials products highlighted.

Essentium – Hall 12.1, Stand D11

Essentium will this year unveil its materials-first strategy that spans certification, open materials machinery, and partnerships. This strategy has been developed to help manufacturers achieve quality, reliability and repeatability in volume AM production. Essentium will be on hand to talk visitors through its materials-first approach, while also showcasing an array of use cases.

Oqton – Hall 11.1, Stand D41

Having been acquired by 3D Systems and then integrated its various software platforms Oqton will showcase its complete range of solutions at Formnext. These include its flagship Manufacturing OS, as well as products like 3DXpert, Amphyon, Geomagic Design X, Geomagic Control X and Geomagic Freeform.

Mitsui – Hall 12.0, Stand B65

Mitsui will introduce twp types of CuCr alloy powders for laser powder bed fusion at Formnext. MA-CCR25L is applicable to thermal management and high voltage applications, while MA-CCR25H is said to equal the mechanical properties of GRCop42, while bettering its conductivity.

INTAMSYS – Hall 11.1, Stand B29

INTAMSYS will showcase the latest addition to its AM solutions portfolio, the FUNMAT PRO 310, a new fused filament fabrication IDEX desktop printer designed for engineers. The machine is equipped with a thermostatic chamber and can process a range of engineering materials to meet a variety of application needs. Applications of other solutions in INTAMSYS’ portfolio include parts in automotive, aerospace, medical and oil & gas.

3D Systems – Hall 11.1, Stand D11

At Formnext, 3D Systems will showcase its extensive portfolio of production-grade materials, highlighting a host of real-world applications. The company will also exhibit its hardware solutions, including machines powered by SLS, SLA and its Direct Metal Printing technology. Kumovis’ extrusion technology and Allevi bioprinters will also be highlighted by 3D Systems.

TRUMPF – Hall 12.0, Stand D81

TRUMPF is set to premiere the next generation of its TruPrint 1000 metal 3D printing system, suggesting the platform will boast even higher productivity and premium quality. The company will also highlight its TruPrint 5000 system, which has some further updates as well, and has also hinted at news regarding the printing of large parts in pure copper.

XJet – Hall 12.0, Stand C01

XJet is to place its focus at Formnext on its Carmel 1400 solutions for metal and ceramic parts. The Carmel 1400M system will be running live on its stand, while the SMART Station for automated soluble support removal will also be exhibited. Materials developments will also be under the spotlight, with XJet presenting parts printed in 316L stainless steel, as well as zirconia and alumina.

TANIOBIS GmbH – Hall 12.0, Stand B47

TANIOBIS GmbH, a specialist in materials featuring niobium and tantalum, will present its AMtrinsic metal powder range for AM applications. The AMtrinsic powder portfolio includes elemental Ta/Nb powders as well as pre-alloyed powders ranging from binary over complex multinary to High-Entropy Alloys (HEA). The company says it also offers customer specific compositions. TANIOBIS is inviting visitors to its booth to learn more about the characteristics of its new C103 and FS-85 AM powders.

METROM – Hall 11.0, Stand C41

METROM will highlight its mobile repair factory developed jointly with Brandenburg Technical University Cottbus (BTU). This capability enables the additive and subtractive machining of components and is housed in a specially adapted 20-foot container. The machine inside the container utilises the concept of parallel kinematics and METROM’s patented five-axis pentapod design. METROM believes the resulting technology offers great flexibility and precision.

Wayland Additive – Hall 12.0, Stand B139

After announcing a sale of its Calibur3 machine to the Royal Air Force, Wayland Additive will return to Formnext to highlight the broad availability of its flagship product, as well as the broad palette of metals the machine can process and the efforts made by the company to address post-processing needs within the price of the system.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.