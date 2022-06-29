Hyperganic, EOS & Strata Manufacturing partner to develop 'most efficient' air conditioning unit

× Expand Hyperganic

Hyperganic has announced its partnership with EOS and UAE-based advanced manufacturing firm Strata Manufacturing to build ‘the world’s most efficient residential Air Conditioner (A/C) system.

The partners will combine Hyperganic’s algorithmic engineering technology with EOS’ metal 3D printing technology and Strata’s digital production lines to develop a residential A/C unit that is ten times more efficient than conventional A/C units, while remaining cost competitive. It comes as the International Energy Agency projects that energy demand for air conditioners will triple by 2050 – already, A/C units account 20% global electricity demand.

Hyperganic, EOS and Strata Manufacturing plan to show project updates at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP28 in 2023. The software firm has also announced the opening of its Dubai Engineering Office at the beginning of July, where it is expected to house 20 engineers by the end of 2022 who will work closely with Strata and EOS on the implementation of the A/C project.

“Our mission at Hyperganic is to use technology to help solve humanity’s toughest challenges,” commented Hyperganic founder and CEO Lin Kayser. “The UAE is a melting pot of the world’s best talent and the country’s vision for the future is refreshingly clear in today’s world. When we came to the UAE, we found alignment on goals, brilliant people, and the right partners. I couldn’t imagine a more suitable place to collaborate on this important project.”

“At EOS, we are purpose-driven. Sustainability and responsible manufacturing lie at the heart of our company,” added EOS founder Dr. Hans J. Langer. “This project can only succeed when engineering and manufacturing are deeply integrated. We will engage with our UAE-based partners to significantly advance the state-of-the-art of technology further.”

“Through this project, we will work with Hyperganic and EOS on building the advanced technological manufacturing processes necessary for the product’s success,” offered Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata. “This partnership is a real leap for Strata, which is based on investing in 4IR technologies and building new avenues for industry. This aligns with Strata’s strategy for advanced industries and helps realise the national vision for developing the industrial sector and conducting partnerships based on innovative solutions.”

Hyperganic announced the public rollout of its Hyperganic Core 3 algorithmic design software earlier this month after years of research and development. It has also recently aligned with EOS to ‘advance the field of space propulsion,’ showcasing the design and additive manufacture of an aerospike rocket engine. The companies have now teamed with Strata to also bring advances to residential A/C systems.

