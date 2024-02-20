Lithoz partners with three contract manufacturers to advance ceramic 3D printing in Japan

× Expand Lithoz

Ceramics additive manufacturing company Lithoz has launched its Japanese Technology Network for the 3D printing of high-performance ceramics.

The network will consist of an initial three Japanese ceramic companies, forming what Lithoz describes as a 'powerful ceramic 3D printing technology hub.' AS ONE, Mitsui Kinzoku and Yugōkuen Ceramics will work with Lithoz and its Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) 3D printing technology to promote ceramic 3D printing within Japan.

Together, the four companies will work to better support and encourage growth in the Japanese 3D printing community, with the three Japanese outfits 'creating a wider range of touchpoints' by investing in a portfolio of ceramic 3D printing technologies.

AS ONE has been announced as the leader of the initiative, and will work closely with both Mitsui Konzoku and Yugōkuen Ceramics as contract manufacturers to best serve the Japanese market.

After a successful appearance at this year’s TCT Japan event in Tokyo, Lithoz CEO Dr. Johannes Homa expressed his excitement at continuing to accelerate 3D printing adoption in the country: "It is fantastic to see commitment to investment in the Japanese 3D printing market. We see such potential there and building such a strong network of leading companies will surely lead to great achievements for the additive manufacturing world. We thank our partners in Japan for trusting us with this important goal."

Last month, Lithoz announced that sales of its ceramic 3D printers were up 30% in 2023 as adoption of ceramic 3D printing continues to grow.