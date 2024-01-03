Sales of Lithoz ceramic 3D printers up 30% in 2023

Lithoz

Lithoz recorded a 30% increase in 3D printer sales throughout 2023 compared with the previous year, with material production doubled.

The company says ‘serial production has been a clear contributor’ to this growth, with a majority of those printer sales said to be installed by existing customers.

As its customers have looked to take on more ceramic 3D printing capacity, Lithoz has also been focused on developing an ‘all from one source’ portfolio. This approach, the company says, has ‘seen success from all sides’ with investments being made into its Laser-Induced Slipcasting technology, LSD-Print, and multi-material manufacturing via AMAREA Technology offerings.

Read more | Lithoz CEO Johannes Homa: "There are three things that are important for ceramics: quality, quality, quality."

“By establishing these interconnected machine parks, Lithoz is driving the growth of serial production in ceramic 3D printing,” commented Dr. Johannes Homa, Lithoz CEO. “We’re working consistently with our customers to scale up to mass production. With one of our partners now producing well over one million parts per year, it’s fantastic to see all the effort paying off.”

As it heads into 2024, Lithoz is to place a focus on supporting the growth of ceramic 3D printing by ‘increasing the number and strength’ of service bureaus worldwide.