Lithoz makes strategic investment in AMAREA Technology multi-material 3D printing

Lithoz Lithoz and AMAREA teams at Formnext

Ceramic 3D printing company Lithoz has announced it has made a strategic investment in a share of AMAREA Technology GmbH, a specialist in multi-material 3D printing.

The investment in the Fraunhofer IKTS spin-off deepens Lithoz’s focus on multi-material additive manufacturing, which the company showcased at Formnext earlier this month with the public debut of its CeraFab Multi 2M30.

AMAREA Technology’s Multi Material Jetting (MMJ) is able to process up to six different materials in one single print run, including various ceramics, metals, polymers and composites.

The high-filled thermoplastic base material developed and supplied by AMAREA Technology is dispensed drop by drop, meaning it is possible to define exact porosities at any selected position within the component. Material changes can take place every 200 µm, and due to the nanolitre volumes, the drops solidify in a fraction of a second, resulting in a faster production process. Functional components printed with MMJ are said to have a far higher density and better surface quality than those printed with other material extrusion techniques. More than 25 different materials have already been introduced, while parameters such as filling levels, porosity, gradient, layer height and density can also be freely and specifically defined.

Dr. Johannes Homa, Lithoz CEO, said: "With our proud acquisition of a strategic share in AMAREA Technology, we can’t wait to see how our ultra-precise Lithoz LCM technology and AMAREA Technology’s MMJ system pointing on maximum material diversity will work hand in hand to unlock previously unachievable potentials. This will create the next generation of multi-material 3D printed applications from the semiconductor to aerospace industry - as first inquiries have already proven."

Steven Weingarten, AMAREA Technology CEO, added: "The partnership with Lithoz and their belief in our technology inspire us. Lithoz's global reputation and its successful path to becoming the market leader in ceramic 3D printing are a model for the mission we are now taking in the field of multi[1]material 3D printing. We would like to express our gratitude to Johannes Homa and Johannes Benedikt for their trust and look forward to the exciting journey together."

Homa recently spoke to TCT at the 2023 AM Ceramics Conference in Vienna about the development of ceramics 3D printing, and the innovation blocker in ceramics manufacturing. Earlier this month, Dalhousie University announced it has installed the CeraFab Multi 2M30 to incorporate electrical circuitry into ceramic parts.