Formnext 2023: The 3D printing technology launches, product updates & application highlights to look out for

Entering the month of November can mean only one thing: Formnext is upon us.

Over the years, Formnext has been one of several additive manufacturing events to be the location for new product launches, application developments, and start-up companies to emerge. Between November 7-10, the TCT team will be on the show floor to keep TCT Magazine readers informed, with regular updates on the TCT Magazine website, as well as daily reporting via the Additive Insight newsletter and a final summary of the week on the Additive Insight podcast.

But before we touch down in Frankfurt, we spoke to a number of exhibitors about the additive manufacturing (AM) technologies they’re planning to showcase, so you know which booths to stop by.

EOS launches M 300-4 1kW metal AM platform

× Expand EOS

EOS is to introduce its M 300-4 1kW metal additive manufacturing system at Formnext, with the machine set to ship early next year.

Launched and operational at this year's Formnext, EOS will demonstrate how the new machine can provide enhanced productivity for aluminium and copper applications in industries such as aviation, energy, and defence.

EOS' latest product is equipped with four 1kW lasers (compared to four 400W lasers on the standard M 300-4), a 300 x 300 x 400 mm build volume, and a build rate of 154 mm³/s. You can read more about the machine here.

Also featured on the EOS booth this year is the AM Expert Bar, where visitors can engage in in-depth discussions with its experts on the challenges and solutions of AM.

Hall 11.1 | D41

HP to debut HP 5600 Multi Jet Fusion platform

× Expand HP

HP will exhibit the latest iteration of its Multi Jet Fusion, introducing the MJF 5600 - an updated and upgraded version of its MJF 5200 system launched in 2019.

The 5600 system is said to feature improved yield rates and operational costs with increased part quality repeatability from optimised print modes, calibrations, and hardware. Meanwhile, new software capabilities allow users to run experiments and track process analytics, then reuse insights for future application and process development. The company has also developed the HP Jet Fusion 3D Automation Accessory to enable the automatic exchange of Build Units for two consecutive builds, reducing manual labour, minimising idle time and accelerating time-to-part.

You should also keep an eye out for a special TCT Additive Insight podcast dropping on Monday 6th featuring an interview with HP's Global Head of Polymers François Minec and Systems Product Manager Duygu Gunay about the new product.

Hall 12.1 | D41

Replique launches material database to simplify selection in AM

Replique, a provider of a decentralized 3D printing platform for the secure and reliable production of industrial-grade parts, will launch a comprehensive and open material database for 3D printing. The move will see Replique make its collective material knowledge, with support from material partners, accessible within the 3D printing community.

Replique's material database provides users with an intuitive platform that enables them to select the appropriate materials for their specific applications, saving time and costs, while also guaranteeing quality of 3D printed parts. The database features various filtering options, including technical specifications, industry standards, and application fields. Soon, it will also offer quick access to reference cases and certificates.

Hall 12.1 | A107

New Polygonica 3.3 features

The Polygonica team will demonstrate new functionality in Polygonica 3.3 including initial releases of edge blending, shelling, Z-compensation and 1D medial skeleton generation. Also included are new registration and alignment functionality and enhancements to remeshing to adjust remeshe vertices to lie on the original CAD patch surface and boundary curves.

Hall 11.0 | Stand CO2

Lithoz to debut multi-material printer

At Formnext, Lithoz will show its multi-material printer CeraFab 2M30 to the public for the very first time, with many multi-material parts also set to be on display. The technology is said to mesh the LCM technology’s talent to create highly complex structures and geometries by using two materials to create next-generation multifunctional parts. This is made possible by using two separate rotating vats in one printer, moving over the projecting system as needed, curing the respective layer. The materials can not only be combined layer by layer, but also within one single layer to realise parts with perfect gradual variation in material composition.

Lithoz says the material choice can be either two different ceramics, or the same ceramic material printed at different porosities. But it can also combine ceramic with metal or with polymer. The company also suggests that, in just one print run, entirely opposing material properties, such as conductive versus insulating or magnetic versus non-magnetic, can be flexibly combined in one single multifunctional part. This not only drastically expands the possibilities in part design but has the potential to substitute time-consuming multi-stage production processes in the industry and also in the medical sector.

Hall 11.1 | Stand D48

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

Arburg’s high-temperature plastic, carbon fibre and liquid silicone AM

ARBURGadditive will be presenting its complete range of products for industrial additive manufacturing based on granulates, filaments and liquid silicone (LSR) at Stand D79 in Hall 12.1.

One highlight will be the new 750-3X high-temperature Freeformer from ARBURGadditive, which produces resilient air distributors from certified Ultem original granulate. TiQ and LiQ series 3D printers from innovatiQ will be demonstrating the processing of fibre-reinforced filaments and certified LSR. There will also be many sample components on display, including brand-new APF components made of short-fibre reinforced thermoplastics

Hall 12.1 | D79

Arkema to highlight materials expertise

Arkema will be present at Formnext to highlight its deep polymer materials expertise.

The company's materials offering covers resin-based additive manufacturing technologies, pellet extrusion methods and powder bed processes. Arkema will thus highlight how its range of materials is being applied in the real-world, while also being on-hand to detail the capabilities of its newly-launched Easy3D on-demand parts platform.

Hall 12.1 | C129

AMT to highlight new PostPro SFX desktop surface finishing machine

× Expand AMT

In response to the development of small-format laser powder bed fusion systems, like the Formlabs Fuse 1 or the Wematter Gravity, AMT has developed a desktop chemical vapour smoothing system, which will be displayed at Formnext.

Though boasting a compact design, the PostPro SFX has a process chamber size of 11 litres and is compatible with all Nylons. AMT has also said support for flexible materials like TPEs and TPUs is ‘upcoming.’

A PostPro SFX system will be available to view at Formnext at Leering’s stand.

Hall 12.1 | E40.

More information can be found here.

Bright Laser Technologies to introduce metal 3D printer for large batch production

BLT will introduce its BLT-S400 metal 3D AM solution for large-scale batch production of industrial parts, alongside the the automatic powder circulation system. With its configuration of three lasers, the BLT-S400 boosts production efficiency, making it an ideal choice for mass production of small and middle-size components. The global official launch date of BLT-S400 is November 7.

BLT will also showcase its Intermediate Compressor Case application, which is a crucial load-bearing component for aviation engines. The BLT 3D-printed Intermediate Compressor Case is made from titanium alloy material, with external dimensions of Φ1350mm×205mm, and a wall thickness of about 2mm. Also to be showcased on the company's booth are large energy and automotive components.

Hall 11 | Stand E11

Farsoon Europe to show multi-laser capabilities

With over a decade of 3D Printing experience in Industrial 3D printing, Farsoon has developed a large portfolio of metal and plastic laser powder bed fusion systems offering a wide range of build envelope sizes and material capabilities. With its “Open for Industry” ethos, the company says it has supported customers across multiple aspects of production-targeted additive manufacturing, from machine configurations, material, process development to applications. At Formnext, Farsoon Europe will be showcasing two multi-laser, industrial-scale 3D printing systems targeting series production, as well as many real-world end-use applications.

Hall 11.1 | C11

Unique laser configurations from Prima Additive

Prima Additive will showcase its Print Genius 150 Double Wavelength powder bed fusion system.

This platform is equipped with two lasers of different wavelengths: a 500W infrared laser and a 200W green laser which can work alternately on the same ⌀150 x 160 mm cylindrical work are. The Print Genius 150 Double Wavelength system can alternate between the two lasers on the same work area, ensuring high performance, reliability and accurate results.

The interchangeability of technology ensures that both conventional materials such as steel, aluminium, nickel, titanium, and cobalt chrome alloys can be processed on the same system, thanks to the infrared laser, and highly reflective materials such as pure copper or precious materials, with the implementation of the green laser.

Prima Additive will also be exhibiting its IANUS Direct Energy Deposition multi-process robotic cell.

Hall 12.0 | Stand E81

Phase3D to showcase in-situ monitoring capabilities

Phase3D, a company working to enable real-time monitoring within 3D printing processes, will be in Franfkurt to highlight the capabilities of its Fringe product offering.

Fringe has been designed to work alongside powder-based AM technologies to detect anomalies using height maps of the powder and melted layer for early detection and action. With this capability, Phase 3D is confident users can yield more reliable parts in quicker times.

Hall 12.0 | B81D

Incus launches metal lithography production system

Austrian metal 3D printing company Incus GmbH will debut its Hammer Pro40 lithography metal 3D printing platform, weeks after launching the machine.

The company is bringing to market a 3D printer capable of addressing production needs four years after coming to market with the Hammer Lab35 R&D and small-scale production printer.

Incus introduced itself with the Hammer Lab35 ahead of Formnext 2019, spinning out of Lithoz with a proprietary technology that sees metal powder homogeneously dispersed in a light-sensitive resin before being selectively polymerised by exposure with light. The process is capable of producing parts with smooth surface finishes and complex geometries, and has been well received by many manufacturers.Until now, Incus has been confronted with doubts as to whether the technology could scale to address serial production needs. The Hammer Pro40 is the company’s answer.

It is equipped with a 2x 200 x 76.8 x 150 mm build volume, two new scrolling projectors, and a built-in material reservoir that enables continuous printing.

The machine also exhibits a high potential throughput of 700cm³/hour (print speed of up to 240 layers/h) - seven times that of the Hammer Lab35 and a pixel pitch of 40µm in X/Y to enable ‘excellent resolution. Printing cost per cm³ is said to be four times lower than the Hammer Lab35.

“The biggest shortcoming that people would see for us was scalability,” Incus CEO Gerald Mitteramskogler told TCT. “It’s assumed binder jetting can go super fast, super big, super efficient, [but our process cannot]. With this machine, we’re going to change that perception. Upscaling lithography is possible.”

Incus is expecting to be able to have the Hammer Pro40 machine operational at Formnext, with the company already accepting pre-orders for its latest product.

Hall 11.1 | Stand D42

Increased productivity with Hiperbaric Hot Isostatic Pressing and Fast Cooling Technology

Hiperbaric will present its Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) technology at FormNext show in November in Frankfurt. The company, a global leader in High Pressure Technologies since 1999, designs and manufactures industrial HIP equipment for the most demanding industries.

At Formnext, Hiperbaric will be on hand to highlight its range of hot isostatic pressing equipment, which are said to be compact, versatile, efficient and 100% safe. Developed to achieve the highest reliability and performance, Hiperbaric's HIP presses reach up to 200MPa of pressure and feature 'Fast cooling' technology, which allows fast argon cooling to increase productivity, obtain the desired microstructure in parts and deliver cost reductions.

Hall 12.0 | B119

Roboze teases 'revolutionary' Hypermelt capability on ARGO 1000 machine

Roboze

Roboze is set to introduce its Hypermelt technology, which it believes will make its ARGO 1000 machine the 'largest pellet-based 3D printer in the world.'

With a build volume of 1000 x 1000 x 1000 mm, a heated chamber capable of operating at 180°C, and an extrusion rate of up to 2 kg/h, this solution is said to 'significantly contribute to reducing production times and allowing quick access to the necessary parts.'

Roboze suggests Hypermelt is a 'new paradigm' in the field of additive manufacturing of high-performance polymers, and will allow users to produce large-format objects with a wide range of advanced materials, from PEKK and ULTEM 9085 to carbon fibre-filled PEEK.

You can find out more about Roboze's Hypermelt technology here.

Hall 11.1 | C21

Xenia Materials unveils composite materials for pellet-based AM technologies

Xenia Materials

Xenia Materials, a global player in speciality thermoplastic compounds, has announced the introduction of its new range of 3D printing materials. This comprises of unique resins combined with fibre and additives, functionalised for use in any pellet-based type of FDM printer, for LSAM production, as well as high-precision production.

These high-performance composites are said to display impressive stiffness, dimensional stability, low density, as well as low thermal expansion and high durability at both high and low temperatures. Based on the company's pre-existing range of product families, Xenia offers its customers the same Xecarb, Xebrid, Xelight and Xegreen materials, now dedicated to 3D printing.

Hall 12.1 | G48

Endless Industries to exhibit patented printhead for composite 3D printing

Berlin-based start-up Endless Industries will be showcasing how its proprietary printhead technology for fibre-reinforced parts works.

Named as one of five Formnext start-up award winners ahead of the event, Endless Industries will exhibit a small-format converted 3D printer with an Endless Industries print head and a selection of case studies from its booth space.

With Endless Industries’ patented printhead, users are able to upgrade FDM polymer 3D printers to give it composite 3D printing capabilities. The printhead’s nozzle works by cutting the fibre – and only the fibre – towards its hot end where the polymer is already molten. Typically, fibres are cut higher in the nozzle at the cooler end, but with this method, Endless Industries says it can cut thicker strands of fibre compared to other nozzles on the market, meaning users can benefit from stiffer parts and lower costs, since thicker fibres tend to be cheaper.

Currently, Endless Industries’ printhead can only process materials at temperatures up to 250°C – making it possible to reinforce PETG, PA12, PA11 and PP materials with fibres – but a next-generation product that can reinforce polymers like PA6, polycarbonates and potentially PEEK is in the works.

“We see ourselves as complementary to what’s already on the market,” Stephan Koerber, Business Development & Finances at Endless Industries, told TCT. “We see that there’s so much more potential if we give everybody a chance. Currently, the market for carbon fibre 3D printing is hindered. There’s lots of applications that would make sense with fibres, but it can be hindered by material selection, price, machine selection, and we want to see what it can achieve.”

Hall 11.1 | Stand D31

CONCR3DE to unveil sustainable industrial product solutions

CONCR3DE

CONCR3DE will use Formnext to introduce ready-made solutions in several technical materials for its open binder jetting technology platform. These include 3D printed Silicon Carbide (SiSiC), 92% Alumina, several Foundry Sands and Refractory Cement. Additionally, several highly sustainable materials for product design, architecture and prototyping applications will be launched. One example is Wood, which enables 3D printing and thereby upcycling sawdust, turning it into wooden products.

The new Armadillo Green printer has been specifically designed to print Wood and other bio-based materials – up to food-safe options. Another sustainable printing option is found in several recycled stone materials, which can be used to print small to (very) large scale objects. This is supported by the unveiling of the Elephant Gray large-scale production solution, which enables printing stone-like materials up to 2 x 1 x 1 meters in size. CONCR3DE will also show its entirely redesigned Depowdering Station, which streamlines the post processing of printed parts.

Hall 12.1 | D19

ADDiTEC to showcase Liquid Metal Jetting technology for first time

Fresh from acquiring Elem Additive from Xerox, ADDiTEC will be showcasing its Liquid Metal Jetting technology, which uses a highly sophisticated drop-on-demand liquid metal printing process that is protected by over 300 patents. The technology is said to enable high resolution parts with built-in closed loop process control, providing high quality and reliable output and the lowest part production cost in the industry. The integrated wire feed system has been designed to eliminate the safety and environmental constraints found in other metal 3D printing processes and reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) and carbon footprint compared with traditional production methods.

ADDiTEC will also exhibit its Laser Directed Energy Deposition technology, which is equipped with a high-power 6kW laser system to bring intricate large designs to life using a cost-effective high throughout process. A deployable robotic architecture allows users to max produce metal components that exceeds the current manufacturing capabilities.

Hall 11.0 | C67.

Metafold 3D teases meshless simulation capability

Metafold3D, a provider of design for additive manufacturing software technology, will introduce its new meshless simulation module at Formnext. With this module, Metafold believes its users will be able to eliminate the costs and complexity associated with traditional mesh-based simulations, and 'step into a new era' of streamlined and efficient design.

Hall 12.1 | A20

Rivelin Robotics to showcase Netshape Robots

Rivelin Robotics will showcase its Netshape Robots at the event, detailing how they can deliver automated post-processing solutions for metal AM parts.

Having launched its technology at last year's event, Rivelin's 2023 Formnext booth will feature a Netshape Robot for metal support removal and finishing as well as offer a demonstrator concept system of a project we have been working on in partnership with Solukon.

Hall 12.0 | E41

Renishaw to launch new metal AM technology

Renishaw to launch new metal additive manufacturing technology at Formnext

Renishaw says it will introduce a ‘step-change in additive manufacturing productivity’ with its latest metal 3D printing technology.

The engineering firm says the technology builds on its flagship RenAM 500 series, and promises reduced build times by up to half, without sacrificing part quality. Though Renishaw hasn’t revealed specific details about the technology just yet, it believes its ability to lower cost per part, one of the biggest challenges around AM adoption, it will help ‘drive wider industry adoption of AM.’

“This launch demonstrates Renishaw’s commitment to putting the best possible AM tools in the hands of the user,” said Louise Callanan, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Renishaw. “To bring AM to the mainstream, Renishaw is addressing what has historically been a huge barrier to AM adoption: productivity. The RenAM 500 metal AM series, already the most productive system on the market, can now build up to twice as fast as before. This dramatic change of pace drives down cost per part and broadens the range of viable applications.”

Hall 11.0 | C11