EOS launches M 300-4 metal 3D printer with four 1kW lasers

× Expand EOS

EOS is launching an upgraded EOS M 300-4 metal additive manufacturing system equipped with four 1kW lasers.

The EOS M 300-4 1kW has been developed to meet the production requirements of aluminium and copper applications, such as brackets, holders, antennas, and e-mobility components.

EOS launched its M 300-4 system several years ago, with Material Solutions, Incodema3D, and Rennscot MFG among those to have implemented the machine. As it now works to further enhance the capabilities of its quad-laser metal technologies, EOS has integrated the 1kW lasers to provide a productivity boost when compared to the standard M 300-4, which uses four 400W lasers.

The four 1kW lasers operate across a 300 x 300 x 400 mm build volume, and help to deliver a build rate of 154 mm3/s, a layer thickness of 80µm, and a relative density of 99.5%. EOS’s latest machine is also said to be capable of achieving a tensile strength of 350 MPa, a yield strength of 205 MPa, and an elongation at break of 3-5%.

“The EOS M 300-4 has already proven to be a highly productive AM machine for our customers, but we need to meet the growing market demand of challenging materials like copper and high productivity processes,” commeted Sebastian Becker, EOS Metal Systems Lead. “The EOS M 300-4 1kW delivers power and productivity at the highest level of reliability to achieve the lowest cost-per-part in the industry.”

“Additive manufacturing offers transformative potential, especially for products like aluminium cylinder heads that were traditionally made by diecasting,” added Manja Franke, Chief Strategy Officer at AMEXCI, a leading AM company in the Nordics. “The speed and power of new AM platforms, like the EOS M 300-4 1kW, allow us to manufacture complex components, while ensuring enhanced design flexibility, weight reduction and readiness for future emission standards. To rival conventional methods, AM's cost-effectiveness is vital and systems like the EOS M 300-4 1kW offer the possibility to achieve this. Thus, our partnership with EOS aims to maximize productivity and push AM's competitive boundaries.”

Due to be commercially available in February 2024, the EOS M 300-4 1kW is compatible with AlSi10Mg, copper and copper alloys, with the material portfolio for the system to be expanded according to customer demand. EOS is also offered the Volkmann PowTrex EOS Edition powder handling system to ‘further optimise’ the product offering, with more details to be announced later in 2023.

EOS's M 300-4 1kW will launched and operational at Formnext 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, November 7-10, in Hall 11.1, Booth D41.