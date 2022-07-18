Nano Dimension has announced the acquisition of 12.12% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Stratasys Ltd.

Stratasys is one of the oldest and one of the leading companies in the additive manufacturing space, with an extensive polymer 3D printing portfolio and a public listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It commercialised Fused Deposition Modelling technology, and over the years has expanded its portfolio to include PolyJet, Stereolithography, Programmable Photopolymerisation and Selective Absorption Fusion technologies via mergers and acquisitions.

Nano Dimension, which itself has a play in the additive manufacturing sector and is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, has described the investment as a strategic move that will create more value for its shareholders. The company first came to market with its Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) offering in 2016, before acquiring micro 3D printing firm NanoFabrica in a $50m+ deal in 2021 and adding ceramics and metal 3D printing capabilities through the takeovers of Admatec and Formatec last month. Nano Dimension also acquired Global Inkjet Systems in January.

Its latest strategic development has been to acquire a significant number of Stratasys shares, with Nano Dimension not ruling out increasing its stake in the future.

Yoav Stern, Chairman and CEO of Nano Dimension commented: “The purpose of Nano Dimension in buying Stratasys shares is the formation of a strategic investment in a market-leader which is well established in a relatively seasoned market segment, while Nano Dimension’s disruptive technologies in AME and 3D metal printing supply its shareholders with value created by accelerated growth and expansion curves. Hence, an investor in Nano Dimension will gain from its value creation in ‘blue ocean’ type AM sectors plus having strategic upside from investment in Stratasys, which enjoys a commanding presence in large, stable, more mature, mostly polymer-based AM technologies.

“In contrast, Nano Dimension’s material development thrusts and business model strategy are centred around metals with electro-mechanical conductive parameters, metals with superior mechanical qualities, dielectric material, and printing of multi-dimensional-electronic devices and mechanical parts.

“Incidentally, we may increase of decrease our investment in Stratasys, subject to market conditions and other economic factors, while keeping it under the framework and envelop which will evolve from the description above.”

