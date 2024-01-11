Nikon SLM Solutions CEO Sam O'Leary to stay on until 2028

Nikon SLM Solutions

Nikon SLM Solutions has extended CEO Sam O’Leary’s contract until March 2028.

The decision was made by Nikon SLM Solution’s Supervisory Board.

O’Leary has occupied the role of CEO since January 2021 having replaced predecessor Meddah Hadjar, and is credited with ‘achieving significant growth and forging strong relationships with key customers’ in that time.

During his tenure, Nikon SLM Solutions have successfully installed several of its 12-laser NXG XII 600 platform to the likes of GKN Aerospace and Divergent, teased larger machines to come in the future, and been acquired by Nikon in a 622 million EUR deal. The company has also recorded the sale of its 900th metal additive manufacturing system.

"The Supervisory Board’s unanimous decision to extend Sam's contract is a clear vote of confidence in his vision and leadership," commented Hamid Zarringhalam, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "Sam's unwavering dedication and astute guidance have been pivotal in positioning Nikon SLM Solutions as a frontrunner in the metal additive manufacturing industry. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and lead in customer-focused metal additive applications."

"This is an exciting time for Nikon SLM Solutions, and I am honoured to continue leading our talented team," added Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions. "The future holds immense potential for us, and I am committed to ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the metal additive manufacturing industry. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, excellence, and provide unparalleled value to our customers."