Optomec appoints Robert Yusin as new CEO

× Expand Optomec ceo - 1 Optomec CEO Robert Yusin.

Optomec has announced that former ParaMatters CEO Robert Yusin as its new Chief Executive.

It comes after the passing of Dave Ramahi in March, who had been serving as Optomec’s President and CEO.

Mike Barry, the Vice President of Corporate Development at Optomec, stood in as interim CEO, but the company’s Board of Directors has now confirmed Yusin will assume the role on a permanent basis.

Optomec has cited Yusin’s ‘proven skillset’ and ‘string of successes’ in bringing ‘innovative companies with solid technologies to the next level’ of revenue growth through strategic investments and creative go-to market strategies. The company also highlighted the timing of the appointment, with Optomec entering ‘its next phase of growth.’

Yusin was most recently CEO of ParaMatters, a software company providing end-to-end manufacturing software for additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. Here, he is credited with implementing a vision that would serve a broader range of customers, which helped the company attract the interest of Carbon, who acquired the company last year. Before ParaMatters, Yusin co-founded Oqton, which went on to be acquired by 3D Systems, and earlier in his career he held senior leadership and management positions at Autodesk, Accelops, Loglogic and Symatec Corp.

“We are delighted that Robert Yusin has accepted the position,” commented interim CEO Barry. “The timing is perfect for a person like Robert to take Optomec’s proven technology and solutions success to the next level for our customers.”