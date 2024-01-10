Proclaim launches oral health device with 3D printed mouthpiece to fight off life-threatening bacteria

× Expand Proclaim

Preventative health company Proclaim has unveil its ‘clinically proven’ Custom-Jet Oral Health System, which uses a 3D printed mouthpiece to help remove life-threatening bacteria.

The device has been designed to eradicate P.Gingivalis, a dangerous bacteria linked to heart disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and certain cancers. That P.Gingivalis is found in most people’s mouths has motivated Proclaim to design the Custom-Jet Oral Health System, which is said to be capable of addressing the bacteria within seven seconds.

Each device is equipped with a custom, 3D printed mouthpiece that contains up to 60 precisely placed and patented water jets. These water jets are said to be uniquely shaped to clean between a user’s teeth and gum lines simultaneously, with Proclaim suggesting the process is up to 13x more effective than string flossing.

According to clinical tests, the device is proven to reduce the signs of gum disease, with 82% of participants in a peer-reviewed study at a certified ADA independent research facility reporting a reduction in gum bleeding. Per the study, 41% also reported a reduction in gum inflammation, 23% reported a reduction in pocket depth, and 34% reported a reduction in plaque accumulation.

“If you could improve your oral health in just seconds a day, why wouldn't you? Proper oral health has whole body systemic implications,” commented Jonathan Nicozisis, DMD, MS, an orthodontist of Princeton, NJ. “Most people underestimate the gravity of untreated oral bacteria. Not only are oral bacteria a key contributor to gum disease, but there are direct links to serious, debilitating systemic diseases and chronic illnesses impacting the heart, brain, and digestive system. This link of oral health to overall systemic health remains unappreciated. Proclaim finally offers a custom, convenient and consistent solution.”

“By using the latest in digital scanning, 3D printing and advanced fluid dynamics to personalise and automate the cleaning process, we can help rid your mouth of harmful bacteria better than anything else while also making at-home routines easier, faster and more enjoyable,” added Heberto Calves, CEO of Proclaim Health.

Orders of the Proclaim Custom-Jet Oral Health System are now shipping at a retail price of 899 USD.

Proclaim launched the Custom-Jet Oral Health System at CES, where Formlabs introduced a new Resin Pumping System and new materials, and Aectual showcased pieces of furniture 3D printed with recycled Lenovo e-waste.