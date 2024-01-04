Prototek absorbs Midwest Prototyping, ProtoCAM & Prototype Solutions Group into one brand

Digital manufacturing company Prototek has absorbed the four business units it has acquired over the past few years into one brand.

The Prototek brand will now not only consist of Prototek’s operations, but those of Sac EDM & Waterjet, Inc., Midwest Prototyping, ProtoCAM, and Prototype Solutions Group.

Prototek acquired Midwest Prototyping in July 2021, with ProtoCam being merged into Midwest in June 2022, and Prototype Solutions Group being taken over in August 2022. The Sac EDM & Waterjet business was purchased in January 2022.

By consolidating these digital manufacturing companies into one business, Prototek believes it will provide customers and prospects with ‘more solutions and higher quality standards.’ The company says the decision was made in response to feedback from customers and prospects. With the integration of the various additive manufacturing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication and wire and sinker EDM capabilities, Prototek is confident it will deliver faster results at higher quality for its clients.

“This consolidation allows us to provide more solutions to our valued customers,” commented Bill Bonadio, CEO of Prototek. “We understand that each project is unique, and our hands-on approach, coupled with our clients’ vision, helps to build smart solutions from innovation to scale. And our clients can rest assured that our processes and quality are among the best across the industry.”