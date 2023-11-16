SPEE3D deploys more WarpSPEE3D printers in Ukraine through partnership with Australian Government

× Expand SPEE3D Untitled design - 1

SPEE3D announced during Formnext 2023 that it is working with the Australian Government to deploy 3D printers and equipment training to support Ukraine in its ongoing war. The company had previously announced in September 2023 that it was working with the United States Department of Defense to deploy 3D printers and equipment training for the Ukranian army.

As part of the agreement with the Australian Government, three WarpSPEE3D printers will be deployed in various locations throughout Ukraine. The use of the printers will be bolstered by SPEE3D training enabling Ukranian soldiers and engineers to use the technology.

This capability will allow Ukranian soldiers to fabricate critical parts for military equipment in hours according to SPEE3D, rather than waiting for replacements or dealing with obsolescence.

“We’re pleased to provide Ukrainian soldiers with Australian tech that keeps them resilient and ready for the fight,” said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. “We look forward to teaching them how to operate the machines, as well as how to leverage our technology to reengineer parts of consequence to solve problems in real-time. We recognise this technology will offer a competitive advantage to Ukraine and are proud to join fellow nations in supporting their heroic efforts.”

SPEE3D’s deployable metal 3D printers can fabricate damaged parts quickly with proprietary and patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology. CSAM uses supersonic deposition to spray heated and compressed air more than two times the speed of sound according to the company.

SPEE3D says the technology makes the printers ideal for manufacturing in a contested environment because they can be transported to or near the point of need.

