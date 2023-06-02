SPEE3D partners with the University of Applied Sciences Hamburg to boost 3D printing opportunities for students in Europe

× Expand The LightSPEE3D cold spray printer at RAPID + TCT 2023 in Chicago

SPEE3D has announced a partnership with the University of Applied Sciences Hamburg (HAW) in Germany to introduce a non-fusion-based novel technology of additive manufacturing in their education. SPEE3D says that HAW Hamburg is the first European academic institution to manufacture entirely new parts with the company’s patented metal cold spray 3D printing technology.

HAW Hamburg has installed the LightSPEE3D, which the company says enables significantly faster and more flexible production than traditional manufacturing. The printer will be under the supervision of the institute for material sciences and joining lab, which specialises in additive manufacturing of metal parts, joining and robot-based manufacturing metals, overseen by Professor Dr. -Ing. Shahram Sheikhi, which supports masters, Ph.D., and postdoctoral studies.

SPEE3D says the goal is to prove the ‘form and function’ of printing new parts and enable adoption in local industries, predominantly maritime and aerospace, to provide more efficient operations.

“The University of Applied Sciences Hamburg is a forward-thinking, innovative institution with Professor Sheikhi at the helm solving some of the world’s most pressing manufacturing issues,” said David McNeil, Director of Business Development for EMEA at SPEE3D. “The opportunity to work with HAW Hamburg and support the European maritime industry represents a ‘sea change’ for cold spray printing in Europe. They can now make new parts in minutes that are more efficient and resilient than traditional supply chains allow.”

× Expand Inside the LightSPEE3D printer

SPEE3D says that having the LightSPEE3D printer in one of ‘Europe’s great ports’ represents an exciting development for the company, as well as the local community in the area. The company adds that both HAW Hamburg and the maritime industries in the city believe 3D printing is one potential solution to some of the most pressing problems for the port, which include supply chain issues, efficiency, corrosion,and sustainability, helping save resources.”

Professor Dr. -Ing Shahram Sheikhi added: “The installation of the LightSPEE3D printer pursues the innovation path of alternative manufacturing and joining technologies whereby the goal of maritime research strategy can be accomplished in the next few years. Through additive manufacturing, we expect a reduction of maintenance, repair, and conversion costs that can be ensured.”

SPEE3D was recently chosen by the US Navy to develop subsafe manufacturing materials with its metal cold spray 3D printing, and also celebrated success in a US Defence challenge.