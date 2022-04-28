XJet appoints Yair Alcobi to CEO, Hanan Gothait assumes President role

× Expand Yair Alcobi, XJet CEO.

XJet has announced that founder Hanan Gothait will step away from his role as CEO to become President, with Yair Alcobi replacing him at the head of the company.

The move comes as part of an ambitious planned growth for the company, according to XJet, who have also added Ortit Tesler Levy to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

XJet is executing its leadership restructure as it readies to ramp up the business in the coming users. Having established its ceramic 3D printing technology on the market since its launch back in 2016, XJet also recently commercialised its metals machine.

Alcobi previously held roles as President of the PCB Division of KLA and President of Orbotech East Asia Subsidiary, and is said to have a proven record of expanding revenues and profits. Pairing his broad business understand with the experience of Avi Cohen – who joined as Executive Chairman of the Board last year – Alcobi will steer XJet through ‘this demanding period’ of growth.

“As someone who has worked closely with many top-tier, global manufacturers, I fully understand the potential of additive manufacturing, and especially in materials like metal and ceramic,” commented Alcobi. “XJet technology is remarkable and I’m extremely motivated to expand the business and ensure XJet becomes a clear leader in its market.”

“I am very excited about Yair’s joining and looking forward to working closely with him,” added Gothait. “As a veteran of the industry, I am a big believer in XJet, its team, the technology and products. As a result, I’m delighted to continue with the company in the position of President and I look forward to assisting Yair in leading XJet to success.”

“Yair’s record in scaling businesses is enviable and exactly the right fit for taking XJet to the next level,” offered Cohen. “We have exciting times ahead and I am sure that Yair has what it takes to make XJet successful. I look forward to working closely with Yair. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Hanan for the many years of leadership he’s dedicated to XJet, bringing it to this point. His vision for the technology has been palpable from day one, bring an exceptional team of experts and getting the company to its current position took a great deal of hard work.”

