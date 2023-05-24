Zeda announces advanced manufacturing facility expansion to 75,000 square feet

Advanced 3D manufacturing company Zeda has announced the opening of a new 75,000-square-foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Zeda is the resulting brand of PrinterPrezz's merger with Vertex Manufacturing.

The new facility, which has been expanded from a 16,000-square-foot space, will be dedicated to providing ‘cutting-edge manufacturing and nano-coating technologies’ to customers. Zeda says the expanded site will provide ‘substantially more capacity for growth’ and expanded capabilities to serve the ‘exponential demand’ for advanced additive manufacturing in its served markets.

To equip staff in its new facility, Zeda has invested 20 million USD into large and small-format metal 3D printing and secondary processes, including CNC machining. Certified to AS9100 and ISO 13485 standards, the facility will support the vertical integration of medical cleaning, passivation, pack automation, lights out manufacturing and data collection. It will also cover prototyping, advanced manufacturing, and process development.

Chief Technology Officer Greg Morris will lead the facility and is in the process of building out a ‘top-tier’ team to support the expansion of the company.

“We have seen exponential growth in our Cincinnati business over the past year and expect that to continue for the foreseeable future as we expand our presence in various industries, specifically aviation, defence, energy, medical and space,” commented Morris. “With this new world-class, state-of-the-art facility set to come online in Q3, 2023, we will have the capacity and capabilities to maintain and grow our leading position in the market.”

“This new facility helps Zeda offer value to our customers in multiple ways,” added Steve Rengers, Senior Vice President of Zeda. “Using a portion of the facility, we built out an end-to-end pipeline utilising high-end additive printers, and the latest CNC machines meet stringent requirements across multiple regulated industries. We also ensured the new facility provides physical space for growth. In that way, Zeda can grow with the customer. This allows us to build out processes and ‘manufacturing cells’ to meet specific customers’ needs – which may entail higher security, proprietary materials, or unmatched efficiency to yield lower part costing.”

The news of the facility expansion follows Zeda closing a 52 million USD Series B round. Zeda also recently installed the first of eight AddUp FormUp 350 metal 3D printing systems.