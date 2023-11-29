6K Additive titanium alloy receives SCS Global Services certification

× Expand 6K Additive

6K Additive’s Ti6AL4V titanium powder has received independent certification from Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) Global Services for achieving a minimum 95% post-consumer recycled titanium content.

The SCS Recycled Content Certification assesses products made from pre-consumer or post-consumer material diverted from the waste stream and measures the percentage of recycled content for the purpose of making an accurate claim in the marketplace.

It comes after 6K additive’s UniMelt microwave plasma technology proved to show reductions in energy usage and carbon emissions when processing nickel and titanium alloys when assessed by Foresight Management. These Life Cycle Assessment studies demonstrated that its nickel-based alloys exhibited reductions in energy usage of around 90%, while its titanium alloy showed reduction in energy usage of around 75%.

This latest seal of approval comes as 6K Additive continues to work to develop and deliver sustainable metal powder solutions to the additive manufacturing market.

“We are thrilled that our commitment to sustainability has been recognized by a leading organization such as SCS Global Services through their certification process. We’re seeing a big increase from customers asking for not only data, but third-party validation from their suppliers regarding sustainability and having a recognized certification from a global sustainability organization like SCS is exactly the type of confirmation they are seeking,” said Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “Our proprietary technology for processing titanium and refractory metals at scale is a benefit to our customers and the environment by recycling scrap streams back into premium powders.”

Earlier this month, 6K Additive's Frank Roberts spoke to TCT about the company's acquisition of Global Metal Powders and its partnership with Metal Powder Works.