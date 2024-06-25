Additive Industries launches MetalFab 300 Flex 3D printer with flexible build volume

× Expand Additive Industries Additive Industries MetalFab 300 Flex

Additive Industries has launched the latest iteration of its flagship MetalFab 3D printing technology at RAPID + TCT.

The Dutch additive manufacturing company says the MetalFab 300 Flex provides ‘unprecedented flexibility for manufacturers’ thanks to its on-demand build platform size, believed to be an industry first.

The metal powder bed fusion system features two full-field 500-watt lasers, but can be upgraded to four, and can reach every corner of a flexible build envelope. The standard build area sits at 11.81 x 11.81 x 15.75 in, but can be increased to the larger 16.54 x 16.54 x 15.75 in envelope on-demand via a monthly or lifetime license. Additive Industries believes the MetalFab 300’s mid-range $730,000/€680,000 price point and subscription model make it a cost-effective solution for metal AM newcomers, particularly those in automotive, defence, oil and gas, semiconductor, and other industrial sectors.

Mark Massey, CEO at Additive Industries: “At Additive Industries, we are proud to lead the way in making metal additive manufacturing more accessible and affordable. The MetalFab 300 Flex which is based on our proven metal PBF technology is designed to help our customers manage their technical and financial risk as they grow their AM business. It is specifically aimed at customers who need to be able to build both small and large parts but without incurring the upfront expense of a large printer.”

Additive Industries’ MetalFab technology has already been adopted by users in the automotive industry such as Volkswagen, Sauber Technologies and Alfa Romeo Racing, alongside industrial players like DL ETG, a Dutch designer of sophisticated mechatronic systems, and the UK’s Satellite Applications Catapult. The aim of the new MetalFab 300 Flex is to further that adoption with new users who are conscious of managing the financial and technical risk of adopting metal additive, and then scale that adoption as their applications and needs require it.