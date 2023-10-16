VDL ETG installs Additive Industries MetalFABG2 metal additive manufacturing system

× Expand Additive Industries Additive Industries' MetalFABG2 metal 3D printing system.

VDL ETG, a Dutch designer of sophisticated mechatronic systems, has purchased an Additive Industries MetalFABG2 metal 3D printing system to bolster its service as a Tier 1 supplier.

The company supports original equipment manufacturers across industries such as healthcare, semiconductor, solar and science & technology.

Installing a metal 3D printing system is a first for VDL ETG, as well as the entire VDL Group, with the company looking to take advantage of the MetalFABG2's capacity to manufacture parts from stainless steel in complex shapes.

The company believes the installation of the MetalFABG2 will 'boost production versatility'. Already, VDL ETG has 'unique product designs' already queued for production, and expect to see 'accelerated development and assembly' of their products.

Mark Massey, Chief Executive Officer at Additive Industries, commented: “Partnering with VDL ETG and seeing them swiftly integrate the MetalFABG2 into their processes has been an affirmation of our shared vision for innovative manufacturing. We are excited about the transformative impact this will have in the mechatronics domain.”

In addition to VDL ETG, Additive Industries has seen its metal additive manufacturing technology adopted by Volkswagen, Sauber Technologies and ABB Turbocharging. Additive Industries launched the MetalFABG2 system two years ago to supplement its flagship MetalFAB1 system. Its work with Volkswagen to develop a tooling nozzle earned the company a TCT Award in 2022.