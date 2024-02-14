Collins Aerospace purchases second SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 metal 3D printer

× Expand Nikon SLM Solutions

Collins Aerospace has purchased its second SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 metal 3D printer, two years after investing in its first.

The company will double its NXG XII 600 capacity at its West Des Moines, Iowa facility and expand the facility’s existing material capabilities to better serve its customers.

Collins Aerospace designs and manufacturers engine components for commercial and military aircraft at its West Des Moines location, and enhanced this capability with the opening of a 14 million USD additive manufacturing centre in 2023. This production-ready facility is one of only nine in the US to receive the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certification for Additive Manufacturing.

The aerospace supplier has moved to purchase an additional NXG XII 600 bolster its production of engine parts, taking advantage of its 12-laser productivity and large build envelope of 600 x 600 x 600 mm.

“With the addition of Collins’ second NXG XII 600 printer, we’re fuelling their mission to revolutionise aerospace manufacturing,” commented Nikon SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary. “This not only empowers the industry as a whole but underscores our commitment to customer-driven innovation.”

Collins Aerospace has stepped up its investment in 3D printing technology in recent years, installing its first SLM Solutions 12-laser machine in February 2022 before opening a new additive manufacturing centre to expand global repair capabilities later that year. The year 2022 also saw the company break ground on its 14 million USD facility expansion in Iowa, with the additive manufacturing centre opening in July 2023. Collins has also partnered with Magellan Aerospace in the last 12 months, with their collaboration focusing on the 3D printing of complex castings for military and commercial aerospace platforms.