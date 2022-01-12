Desktop Metal qualifies HH stainless steel material for Production System

× Expand Desktop Metal DM HH-SS microstructure.

Desktop Metal has introduced a stainless steel allow that is said to combine high strength and hardness with corrosion resistance for its Production System.

The launch of DM HH Stainless Steel (DM HH-SS) means there are now ten qualified metal materials, with this latest addition to the Desktop Metal materials portfolio suitable for application in the oil & gas, automotive, consumer product and medical device sectors. Previous materials to be qualified for the Production System include D2 tool steel, 420 stainless steel and nickel alloy IN625.

DM HH-SS is derived from 13-8 PH stainless steel (UNS 13800) and custom-developed by Desktop Metal. The heat-treatable alloy is said to boast the tensile strength, ductility and corrosion resistance of 13-8 PH stainless steel, while also exhibiting improved hardness that is comparable to low-alloy steels like 4140. Desktop Metal believes the material will help customers overcome the additional plating step for applications that need corrosion protection that parts made with low-alloy steels must endure.

“Our materials science team is working diligently to develop innovative materials that meet the demanding applications needs of our customers in a cost-effective way,” commented Desktop Metal co-founder and CTO Jonah Myerberg. “DM HH-SS is a compelling alternative to 17-4 PH stainless steel that improves upon its mechanical properties while maintaining corrosion resistance, making it suitable for critical components that previously required the use of low-alloy steels for their high hardness and strength. The Production System allows customers to go to market at scale with this material and eliminate operations, such as plating, which can create supply chain complexity and also be harmful to the environment.”

