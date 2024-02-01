Eplus3D launches EP-M400S metal 3D printer with multiple laser configuration options

× Expand Eplus3D

Eplus3D has introduced its EP-M400S metal additive manufacturing, with multiple laser configurations available to users.

Designed with flexibility and performance in mind, the EP-M00S provides users with the option of one, two, three or four lasers with multiple power levels of 500W, 700W and 1KW for each laser.

With this optionality, plus the four different efficiency modes available in its EP Control software, Eplus3D is confident that its user base will be able to customise the machine to meet the specific demands of its applications. The machine also offers a 400 x 400 x 450 mm build volume, a spot size of between 70-120µm, the ability to produce layer thicknesses between 20-120µm, and a maximum scan speed of 8m/s. It is also compatible with Eplus3D’s Titanium Alloy, Aluminium Alloy, Nickel Alloy, Maraging Steel, Stainless Steel, Cobalt Chrome and Copper Alloy materials products.

Meanwhile, a top feeding powder hopper and bi-directional powder re-coating features are said to help reduce the dosing time by up to 30%, streamlining the powder layering process to facilitate ‘substantial time savings.’ The machine is also fully compatible with Eplus3D’s EP-MS600 ultrasonic sieving machine and EP-MF400 powder feeding system, meaning the EP-M400S is able to refill the powder tank without interrupting the printing process, again helping to save time, while also preserving powder conditions within an inert atmosphere.

Eplus3D has also reduced the size of the machine by 10% when compared to its previous specification, while features have been added to provide easier access into cleaning and maintenance locations on the machine.

An Eplus3D press release read: “Eplus3D's EP-M400S stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to pioneering advancements in metal additive manufacturing, propelling industries forward with cutting-edge solutions that redefine the possibilities of industrial production.”

Last year, Eplus3D launched the EP-M1550 16 laser 3D printer after revealing the machine at TCT Asia 2023. The company has also recently partnered with Scheftner to advance metal 3D printing in the dental field.