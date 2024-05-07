Farsoon introduces large-format 12-laser metal 3D printer at TCT Asia

× Expand Farsoon Farsoon FS811M metal 3D printer can be equipped with up to 12 lasers

Farsoon has unveiled a new large-format 12-laser metal 3D printer at TCT Asia 2024, promising ‘new manufacturing possibilities in large-scale industrial applications.’

The developer of industrial plastic laser sintering and metal laser melting systems says the FS811M features one of the biggest build volumes on the metal laser powder bed fusion market at 840 × 840 x 960mm (677 litres), and can be equipped with either 6, 8, 10 or 12 x 500-watt fibre lasers. The news follows shortly after Farsoon's announcement of its new SRS technology, which is said to enable the additive fabrication of inverted conical structures and horizontal circular holes with no support structures.

“Being the latest additional to Farsoon’s metal 3D printer portfolio, the FS811M grew out of a co-innovation project with our key industry customers operating multiple FS621M systems”, says Wenyu Guo, Vice-director of Farsoon metal product line management, “We’ve spent the past 2 years developing and optimising the FS811M platform for specific application projects. Starting 1 year ago we start to see the rapidly expanding large-format metal 3D printing application in aerospace, oil & gas, energy and automotive sectors, the industry customers are drawing greater requirements for manufacturing efficiency, reliability, and larger build size than FS621M. This is when we decide to fully commercialise the FS811M platform to scale up metal series production.”

Equipped with a full 12-laser capacity, the high-speed galvo system is said to offer high production yield up to 300cm3/h, while an advanced multi-laser scanning strategy enables high efficiency distribution and calibration accuracy for uniform mechanical properties of large or high volumes of parts.

A new multi-layer gas flow with advanced wind-wall design has also been developed to ensure real-time particle removal throughout the whole chamber. The air tightness design of build chamber enables extreme oxygen content, and low inert gas consumption during the build process for greater part quality consistency and reduced operational costs.

Farsoon says the machine has been designed for ease of operation and maintenance, including when transporting the part to the depowdering station. The FS811M powder handling system shares a common modular powder container design for loading, recycling and sieving under inert gas protection. The FS811M also continues Farsoon’s open philosophy and offers the user flexibility to tailor process parameters.

At last year's event in Shanghai, Farsoon announced the development of the FS1521M, a novel platform with an ‘extra-large’ build volume featuring 16 fibre lasers.

Farsoon is presenting a 10-laser configuration of the FS811M system at TCT Asia 2024 (Hall 7.1 Booth 7H05) this week and at RAPID + TCT 2024 in Los Angeles on June 25-27th.