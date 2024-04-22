Farsoon introduces SRS technology to reduce need for support structures in low-hanging angles in metal 3D printing

× Expand Farsoon

Farsoon has introduced a new technology which is said to enable the additive fabrication of inverted conical structures and horizontal circular holes with no support structures.

The Support Reduction System (SRS) for Metal powder bed fusion 3D printing is being officially launched to the global additive manufacturing market.

Farsoon believes its SRS technology addresses one of the most challenging aspects of additive manufacturing, since internal stresses and deformation in the cooling phase of metal powder bed fusion can lead to part failures - especially in overhanging structures. SRS is applicable to all Farsoon metal powder bed machines, and works to form inverted conical structures with a 20-25°C and support-free horizontal circular holes up to 50mm in diameter.

According to Farsoon, SRS technology 'significantly' reduces the need for support structures - which you would typically expect to require for low-hanging angles - to mitigate the risk of part failure. This helps to reduce material costs, printing and post-processing time, and the potential damage to the part. It also gives design engineers the opportunity to explore more complex designs.

Using SRS, Farsoon says a closed impeller made with IN718 material and measuring approximately 130 (diameter) x 50 (height) mm has been printed 33% faster and 25% cheaper. Farsoon has also applied SRS technology to a series of parts - including combustion chambers, valve bodies and nozzles - made in a series of materials - including titanium alloys, aluminium alloys and stainless steel.

SRS is the latest of several of product, process and application announcements made by Farsoon this year, after the launch of the FS721M-8-CAMS metal 3D printing solution, the Designer golf club head, and the Deep Blue Aerospace combustion chamber.