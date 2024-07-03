i3D MFG to purchase additional 12 EOS metal 3D printers

× Expand EOS Jamie Goettler, Chief Revenue Officer, BTX, Marie Langer, CEO, EOS, Erin Mastroni, CEO, i3D, and Glynn Fletcher, President, EOS North America

Integrated 3D (i3D MFG) has agreed to add another 12 metal 3D printers from EOS to its additive manufacturing fleet, bringing its Redmond, Oregon production capacity to a total of 36 systems.

Making the announcement at RAPID + TCT, the companies expect to install the first set of 4-laser EOS M 400-4 machines by the end of 2024 with the remainder expected for 2025 and 2026.

Erin Mastroni, CEO, i3D said: "i3D’s strong partnership with EOS has had a demonstrable impact on our ability to serve broad customer-based needs for complex metal additive components. The combination of forward-thinking, resiliency, reliability and best-in-class technology is at the forefront of why i3D continues to expand our relationship with EOS."

i3D installed its first EOS machine, an EOS M 280, back in 2013, and has continued to expand its production capacity to cater to customers in space, medical device manufacturing, clean energy and automotive, alongside the aerospace and semiconductor industries under its BTX Precision umbrella. As one of the largest providers of metal AM in North America, i3D plans to use the EOS M 400-4’s 400 x 400 x 400 mm build volume to support growing demand for large parts. The system can also process of a range of materials including aluminium, copper, stainless, titanium, and tool steels.

Glynn Fletcher, President, EOS North America added: "This order is one of the largest single metal AM investments ever in North America. The fact that i3D is fully committed to EOS technology is extremely gratifying. i3D’s extraordinary team, led by Erin, has driven dynamic, ambitious growth. The reliability of EOS systems and services has been integral to their progress. There is an amazing collaborative bond between our two companies. Strong, supportive relationships at every level have helped create the path to today’s announcement."