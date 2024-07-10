Nikon relaunches Morf3D under Nikon AM Synergy as part of reorganisation

× Expand Hand-out Morf3D Inc. Morf3D Long Beach, CA Morf3D Long Beach, CA

Nikon Corporation has announced a strategic reorganisation to its Morf3D Inc. subsidiary as part of a realignment to support its advanced manufacturing business strategy.

The metal additive manufacturing specialist is being relaunched under Nikon AM Synergy Inc. with new leadership, and will operate from Nikon's advanced manufacturing business unit facility in Long Beach, California. Nikon says the new business will be focused on accelerating the adoption and scaling of metal additive manufacturing in aerospace and defence.

Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc., said: “Our strategic realignment has sharpened our focus and optimised our global resources to drive the Nikon Vision 2030 plan forward. By facilitating the adoption, enablement, and scaling of advanced manufacturing solutions, we are positioning Nikon as a leader in on-shore industrial manufacturing. We look forward to announcing the next significant phase of our plan to transform the manufacturing landscape.”

Nikon completed its full acquisition of Morf3D in July 2023. The company says this move will see a shift away from providing general purpose contract manufacturing services and divestment in non-essential equipment. Moving forward, the new outfit will leverage Nikon SLM Solutions’ laser powder bed fusion technology and Nikon's internally developed directed energy deposition (DED) solutions, alongside metallurgy and metrology capabilities, to provide parts to defence and aerospace customers. To facilitate that, the facility will operate within ‘an ultra-secure environment’ which meet the stringent security requirements of those industries.

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing serves as global headquarters for the Japanese manufacturer's Advanced Manufacturing Business Unit. The company recently announced the recruitment of retired U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Mullen to advance AM adoption in aerospace and defence, a move described as a ‘pivotal development’ for pushing its advanced manufacturing technologies in critical sectors. Last month Nikon SLM Solutions also has announced it had begun manufacturing its 'American Made' NXG XII 600 metal 3D printers at its California-based facility, a first for the company, in an effort to deliver enhanced lead times, customer support, and a greater presence in the U.S. market.