Nikon SLM Solutions is now manufacturing its NXG XII 600 3D printers in the US

Nikon SLM Solutions has announced it has begun manufacturing its NXG XII 600 metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems in the United States.

The industrial 3D printing company says the milestone, a first for the company, underscores its commitment to expanding its capabilities and serving customers in the North American market across key industries including aerospace, defence, automotive, and energy.

These large, 12-laser, "American Made" selective laser melting machines, will be manufactured at Nikon SLM’s South Carolina-based facility in an effort to deliver enhanced lead times, customer support, and a greater presence in the U.S. market.

Charlie Grace, CCO at Nikon SLM Solutions and President of Nikon SLM Solutions NA, said: "Establishing the production of the NXG XII 600 in the United States, allows us to better support our North American customers by providing them with locally produced, high-quality additive manufacturing systems. Our commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in this expansion, and we are excited about the opportunities it brings to our industry.”

The news was first announced during the RAPID + TCT event in Los Angeles last week where Grace spoke on stage during an Executive Keynote panel session about how the company is driving scalability by expanding its teams and services, establishing new headquarters in Long Beach, California, and opening up new distribution and engineering centres in the U.S.

“Last week, we started manufacturing our first NXG XII 600 on American soil by Americans,” Grace shared during the panel. “It’s really cool to see the investment that we're making in our customers in this market.”

The launch of the NXG XII 600 has been a success story for the rebranded Nikon SLM Solutions with multiple orders coming from organisations such as Collins Aerospace and GKN Aerospace. The company marked its 900th metal 3D printer sale last December with an NXG XII 600 order placed by Safran.

Nikon SLM Solutions says its U.S. operations will adhere to the following acts and regulations:

Buy American Act (“BAA”), 48 C.F.R. § 52.225-2(a)

Department of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement ("DFARS"), DFARS §§ 225.872-1(a), 225.003

Trade Agreements Act (“the TAA”), 48 C.F.R. § 52.225-5(a)

It also stated that its NXG XII 600 products are BAA-compliant domestic end products, which meet DFARS requirements for DOD-related sales, and are also TAA-compliant U.S.-made end products.