Seurat Technologies qualifies 6K Additive 316L stainless steel powder for use on Area Printing metal AM platform

Seurat Technologies has qualified 6K Additive’s 316L stainless steel powder for the company’s Area Printing metal 3D printing platform.

Both organisations are 'keenly focused' on sustainable additive manufacturing, with Seurat's pilot facility in the Greater Boston area - which, in time, is set to have the capacity to produce more than 25 tons of metal parts annually - being powered by 100% clean energy.

6K Additive, meanwhile, is committed to consuming far less energy and significantly lowering carbon emissions in its manufacturing process when compared to conventional atomisation by leveraging sustainable feedstock sources, utilising a highly efficient microwave plasma process, and delivering 90%+ yields.

“Our partnership with 6K Additive is beneficial for Seurat on several fronts,” commented Ben Fotovvati, Additive Manufacturing Process Engineer at Seurat Technologies. “Not only are we partnering with a supplier that can meet our powder quality requirements, but we are also teaming with a leader in sustainably sourced materials, which aligns perfectly with our decarbonisation mission.”

“Our ability to leverage machining scrap, used powders, and other revert feedstock for a wide variety of metal powders sets us apart from any other powder supplier in the industry with regards to sustainability. Backed by the efficiency of our UniMelt process, it’s clear why 6K Additive is considered a leader in sustainable powder production for AM,” added Nick Pflugh, Chief Commercial Officer for 6K Additive. “Customers now have a very compelling reason to work with Seurat for part production, powered by the world’s most sustainably sourced powder from 6K Additive.”

6K Additive recently received a 23.4m USD Department of Defense grant to double its upcycling capacity, while it has also seen its titanium powder certified by Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) Global Services for achieving a minimum 95% post-consumer recycled titanium content.