SPEE3D launches PHASER nozzle for the 3D printing of hard phase metals

SPEE3D has launched an ultra-high energy nozzle that will facilitate the 3D printing of a wider range of hard phase materials on the company’s cold spray metal machines.

The PHASER nozzle was revealed at the Cold Spray Action Team (CSAT) 2022 Conference in Massachusetts and is compatible with all SPEE3D printer models.

Using compressed air or nitrogen, the PHASER nozzle is said to deposit materials ‘four times faster than the speed of sound’ at much higher energy. This achieves high particle velocity to enable more deformation of particles during the deposition process, opening SPEE3D up to materials like stainless steel, titanium, high-strength aluminium and nickel-based carbides. The company can already process standard copper, aluminium bronze and aluminium materials with its cold spray metal 3D printing systems.

“The SPEE3D PHASER nozzle is revolutionary because anyone can print what’s considered ‘hardier’ materials, and without having to rely on helium to cold spray these materials like other nozzles,” commented Steven Camilleri, co-founder and CTO at SPEE3D. “With supply chain issues continuing to delay parts for industries such as space, defence, auto racing and maritime, the PHASER nozzle can create these parts in just minutes to withstand severe conditions, high stress, immense shock loads and abrasive environments.”

Since introducing its cold spray metal 3D printing technology in 2017, SPEE3D has expanded its 3D printing system portfolio to include the LightSPEE3D, WarpSPEE3D and SPEE3Dcell platforms. The adopters of the technology include Penn State, Nissan Australia, EWI and the Australian military, the latter of which has used the technology in a series of field trials.

