Valiant Products to 3D print rocket engine parts with Velo3D Sapphire XC system

Contract manufacturing firm Valiant Products is using a Velo3D Sapphire XC metal 3D printing system to produce mission critical aerospace parts.

The company has also joined Velo3D’s contract manufacturing network.

While Valiant has already stated its plans to upgrade its new Sapphire XC to a Sapphire XC 1MZ in time, the company will first implement the XC metal machine to produce parts for rocket engines. The company was encouraged to purchase the Sapphire XC system after a mutual customer sought to harness Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology in its supply chain.

Valiant’s Sapphire XC system has been calibrated to process Inconel 718, a material that boasts high-strength and corrosion-resistance, and has been used widely for mission-critical applications in aerospace.

“At Valiant Products, we continually evaluate new manufacturing technologies to ensure our customers have access to the best capabilities that can produce the most complex designs and geometries,” commented Valiant Products founder and CEO Bob English. “Solutions like Velo3D’s metal 3D printing technology unlock new manufacturing capabilities for us so we can better serve our customers. We are confident that our customers will fully leverage the technology to build lighter weight, more performant parts.”

“Bob English and the entire Valiant team have a long legacy of adopting innovative approaches to solving their customers’ challenges,” added Michelle Sidwell, Velo3D EVP of Global Sales and Business Development. “Through the process of installing their Sapphire XC, we’ve been continually impressed by their attention to detail. With their proximity to the Cape Canaveral launch pads, they will be a great resource for aerospace customers looking to produce parts for rocket and air-breathing engines. We welcome them to our contract manufacturer network and look forward to seeing how our joint customers use their services and our fully integrated solution to transform their supply chains.”

Velo3D launched the Sapphire XC metal additive manufacturing system in October 2020, with Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Technology and Knust-Godwin among those to have adopted the machine.