3DQue launches DIY Quinly upgrade kit for Creality Ender 3 platform

3DQue Systems has announced a DIY version of its automated Quinly end-to-end print manager for the Creality Ender 3 platform.

The Quinly upgrade kit is suitable for the Ender 3, Ender 3 Pro and Ender 3 V2 machines and is a combination of the Print Queue Management software and a series of hardware components, such as a tilt frame, part guidance panels and a print bed with Variable Adhesion and Automated Part Release (VAAPR) technology. 3DQue launched the Quinly earlier this year, believing it would allow companies to produce locally and allow entrepreneurs to ‘run a side business while on the road or at work.’

Available at a price of $129, the DIY Quinly offering includes 3DQue’s proprietary VAAPR print bed for gravity-assisted part release, full automation with free software activation key (no subscription required), and new tilt brackets that eliminate the need for aluminium extrusions, which the company says saves users $100. The Quinly upgrade kit enables parts to be printed on an angle without the need to reapply adhesion to the build plate. Once the print bed has returned to room temperature after the print, the parts can be easily removed without a scraper.

“I have had many customers and people in the community asking for a DIY kit so they can save money, print their own parts and personalise their system,” commented Mateo Pekic, inventor and co-founder of 3DQue. “The DIY kit comes with everything they need to fully automated their printer while giving them the freedom to customise their setup to suit their needs.”

