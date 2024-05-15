Dental launches new 3D printer & materials for dental market

× Expand SprintRay

Dental 3D printing brand SprintRay has launched its Pro 2 line of desktop 3D printing systems alongside two new resin from the company’s BioMaterial Innovation Lab.

Pro 2 is the first 3D printer from SprintRay to be powered by Optical Panel technology, featuring a 35-micron XY resolution and 385 nm UV light.

The proprietary new light engine can print up to six full-arch dental models in 15 minutes with, according to SprintRay, more than 99% dimensional stability.

Paired with SprintRay’s new direct-print Retainer and Dental Model resins, the company believes the Pro 2 will help dentists fabricate appliances with best-in-class anatomy and a precise marginal fit.

SprintRay’s new resins have been developed at its BioMaterial Innovation Lab, a dedicated hub for the advancement of material science and dental 3D printing. Its SprintRay Retainer resin is said to eliminate traditional labour steps for faster production and same-day delivery, while the SprintRay Dental Model offers significant speed improvements and accuracy for digital workflows in the 3D printing of orthodontic and dental models. The company has also recently partnered with dental company Ivoclar to add its resins to the SprintRay portfolio, equipping dental labs with more access to ‘leading materials.’

“Previously, dentists had to choose between precision and production throughput. Pro 2 eliminates this paradigm,” said Amir Mansouri, PhD, co-founder and CEO of SprintRay. “The Pro 2 prints with industry-leading speed, has a large build area, and is extremely accurate, making it a single machine perfect for both high-volume orthodontic production and precise restorative appliances.”

Last year, SprintRay launched the ‘first and only’ FDA-cleared 3D printing resin for implant-supported dentures and introduced the ProWash S with cloud connectivity for the simplification of 3D printing workflows.