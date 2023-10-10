SprintRay launches ‘first and only’ FDA-cleared 3D printing resin for implant-supported dentures

× Expand SprintRay

SprintRay has announced the launch of OnX Tough 2, which the company says is the first and only 3D printing resin with US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510 (k) clearance for fixed, implant-supported denture prosthetics.

OnX Tough 2 is part of an integrated 3D printing chairside workflow that SprintRay says enables dentists to produce full arch, fixed denture restorations with toughness and ‘lifelike’ translucency. The company says that with the new material and the SprintRay ecosystem, dental professionals can 3D print up to 10 fixed dentures in 30 minutes.

SprintRay says that the need for implant-supported dental prosthetics is on the rise, with the market expected to grow 11.54 billion USD in 2023 according to the company.

“Traditional processes for fixed, implant-supported dentures involve up to 6 patient visits and extensive fabrication time,” said SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri. “We were convinced there had to be a chairside approach. This achievement, marked by the first-ever FDA clearance for a 3D printing material for fixed hybrid dentures, ushers in a new era of same-day restorations while upholding the highest clinicial standards, allowing patients to enjoy the benefits of their new smile immediately.”

OnX Tough 2 was formulated using the company’s proprietary NanoFusion technology, a process that suspends the optimal amount of ceramic in the formulation, which minimises mixing. The company says the process enhances structural integrity, making restorations 3D printed with the new resin ‘exceptionally’ tough and suitable for demanding dental applications such as implant-supported dentures.

Now available in shades Bleach, A1 and A1, OnX Tough 2 builds upon the chemistry from its predecessor resin, OnX Tough, and is formulated with new pigments for enhanced optical performance according to SprintRay. The company says the new pigments deliver high-precision shade matching and improved colour stability.

“Implant-supported dentures can be life-changing for patients, improving their speech, chewing, facial balance, and aesthetics, but the fabrication process is time, resource, and labour-intensive, deterring many from them,” said Keith Klaus, DMD, an specialist in restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry with a private practice in Flowood, Mississippi.

Klaus continued: “FDA-cleared OnX Tough 2 and a streamlined 3D printing chairside workflow marks a watershed moment in the dental industry. It simplifies the process and ushers in a new era of accessibility and convenience for providers and patients alike.”