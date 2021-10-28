Essentium launches 'compact powerhouse' HSE 240 HT Dual Extruder 3D printer

× Expand Essentium Essentium's HSE 240 HT Dual Extruder system.

Essentium has announced the launch of the new High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 240 HT Dual Extruder 3D printing system, which will be debuted at Formnext in November.

It follows Essentium’s introduction of the HSE 280i HT platform in April and further strengthens the company’s extrusion-based 3D printing portfolio, which also includes the HSE 180 Series.

Essentium has designed the HSE 240 HT Dual Extruder machine to support the production of parts in a footprint small enough to be installed in small and medium-sized factory spaces, as well as university labs. Measuring at 1168 mm wide x 795 mm deep x 1687 mm high, Essentium’s latest machine is described as a ‘compact powerhouse’ that enables ‘cost-efficient additive manufacturing production.’

Among the key features of the HSE 240 HT Dual Extruder system are its single dual extrusion print head, an automatic filament switching capability that helps to reduce downtime, and three print modes. The machine is supported by Essentium’s extensive materials portfolio – which includes, TPU, PEKK, PEEK, and High-Temperature Nylon filaments – but as an open materials portfolio, users also have flexibility in the material options they print with. With these capabilities, Essentium is confident the machine will be able to meet the needs of a range of industries, including aerospace, defence and automotive.

“Whether a manufacturer is creating a one-off jig or scaling up their entire production, they need AM solutions that remove the complexity of traditional manufacturing and deliver savings in order of magnitude while speeding time to market,” commented Essentium CEO Blake Teipel, PhD. “The small yet mighty Essentium HSE 240 HT Dual Extruder 3D Printer has been designed to empower manufacturers challenges with space constraints to enjoy transformative AM opportunities at the speed, scale and economics they have come to rely on from Essentium.”

