Firmware update delivers high-definition capabilities to Stratasys Selective Absorption Fusion technology

Stratasys has announced new HighDef Printing capabilities as it launches the H350 printer Version 1.5 (V1.5).

The new HighDef Printing capabilities have been designed to allow for exact and high-definition printing with detailed resolution using Stratasys' Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) technology.

This, Stratasys believes, will give manufacturers the ability to quickly scale thanks to increased reliability and repeatability. It will also allow them to create more intricate parts, expanding the design capability of SAF technology, and opening up applications that require smooth and precise features. Stratasys points to gears and mechanisms as potential applications, suggesting potential for use in aerospace, automotive and healthcare.

HighDef Printing has been delivered as part of a firmware update, with Stratasys confirming the capability will be backwards compatible with previous H350 models and made available at no additional cost.

There will, however, also be a new printer introduced. The H350 V1.5 has been equipped with improved sensors and remote service capabilities, making it easier to operate and service, and also comes with the new HighDef Printing firmware update.

“High-definition printing enables tighter tolerances, moving assemblies and a new range of applications for SAF customers,” said Adam Ellis, Corporate Applications Manager, Stratasys. “Bringing HighDef to our customers will help us expand and improve their capabilities and increase their adoption of 3D printing in manufacturing roles.”

“The new capabilities and the upgraded H350 align with the performance needs that our customers indicated to us, that will allow them to further benefit from additive manufacturing and SAF technology in particular,” added Torben Lange, Vice President, SAF Research & Development, Stratasys. “New applications and use cases will allow manufacturers to scale their production, with more intricate parts, without compromising speed or quality.”

