HP to market DyeMansion post-processing products as 'preferred solutions' for users of Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing

HP will market DyeMansion's post-processing products as 'preferred solutions' for customers as the two companies expand their partnership.

The strategic collaboration, the two companies believe, will support manufacturers in achieving large-scale production of final parts, bringing together HP's Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing systems and DyeMansion's surface finishing and dyeing products.

In doing so, HP and DyeMansion will work to 'unlock new applications' and simplify access to additive manufacturing solutions worldwide. Already, the two companies share what they describe as a 'huge' joint customer and reseller base globally, and have partnered on a number of occasions dating back to 2020. In May of that year, DyeMansion introduced the first colour range for grey HP 3D printed parts, expanding the colour range offering to include white parts in November 2022. Last year, the pair aligned with the likes of Siemens and BASF, launching the AM I Navigator platform to guide users through the additive manufacturing process.

François Minec, Global Head of 3D Polymers at HP, commented: “The formalisation of the strategic collaboration with DyeMansion represents a pivotal moment in our journey together. It combines our leading 3D printing technology with DyeMansion’s detailed post-processing to set new standards in the production of 3D printed parts.”

Felix Ewald, CEO and Co-Founder of DyeMansion, added: “The close cooperation between printer manufacturers and post-processing technology providers makes it possible to develop useful and market-oriented solutions for AM users worldwide. We at DyeMansion and HP have already internalised this very well. I am very pleased about this and look forward to our upcoming joint activities.”