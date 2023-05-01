Jabil launches PLA powder for SLS 3D printing in partnership with NatureWorks

× Expand Jabil

Jabil has introduced the PLA 3110P biopolymer for powder bed fusion technology, developed in collaboration with NatureWorks.

The company has launched the material ahead of the RAPID + TCT trade event, taking place in Chicago between May 2-4.

PLA 3110P is the result of a combination of NatureWorks’ Ingeo PLA biopolymer and Jabil’s expertise in polymer formulations, novel compounds and material system integration.

With this material, Jabil says, customers now have an additional material choice for making prototypes, as well as manufacturing brackets, jigs, fixtures, and tooling. The company is also proffering the PLA 3110P as an eco-friendly option for producing the precision geometries needed for thermoforming and compression moulds, including custom dental impressions.

Having launched the material in line with RAPID + TCT, Jabil will showcase parts produced with Jabil PLA 3110P from Booth 2140, while also allowing those interested to order samples of the material.

“Breakthroughs in material innovations are being driven by the need for better performing polymers,” commented Luke Rodgers, Senior Director of R&D for Additive Manufacturing at Jabil. “We applied advanced morphology control to produce this sustainable and bio-based powder based on NatureWorks’ Ingeo biopolymer. Together, we are enabling an entirely new class of PLA material for the growing ecosystem of open additive manufacturing platforms.”

“We are excited to join Jabil in launching the first Ingeo-based powder for open selective laser sintering (SLS) printing platforms,” added Salvador Ortega, global industry manager for NatureWorks. “Our Ingeo material is a lower-cost alternative with a carbon footprint that is 89% smaller than PA 12, which makes it well suited for a wide variety of additive manufacturing applications.”

The PLA 3110P follows the PA 0600 and PK 5000 as materials to be launched from Jabil’s Engineered Materials business.