Nexa3D adds two new dental resins & launches NexaX Dental Workflow

Nexa3D has announced the launch of two new dental resins alongside its dedicated dental workflow offering at Lab Day 2023 in Chicago.

The two new materials bring Nexa3D’s total of validated dental resins to ten, while the workflow is a new software module that has been designed to maximise productivity for dental laboratories.

Nexa3D’s xDent201 is a fast printing modelling resin that can help to yield 10 flat models in as little as 20 minutes on the XiP desktop printer and the NXD 200Pro platform. It is said to boast an accuracy yield of over 93% at 100 micron deviation, while also featuring ‘great dimensional stability.’ The grey matte resin also provides excellent visibility and fine feature details at an economical price,’ according to Nexa3D.

The xDent 341 material, meanwhile, has been designed for removable die models with ‘incredible accuracy and dimensional stability.’ It boasts 93% dimensional accuracy at 50 micron deviation, while also exhibiting ‘precise margins and contacts’ to deliver highly accurate custom prosthodontic treatments like crowns and bridges at ‘incredible speed.’

“We think dental 3D printing applications warrant – and quite frankly deserve – a higher level of throughput and more favourable production economics,” commented Nexa3D co-founder and CEO Avi Reichental. “This is exactly why our material development team, along with our material partners, continue to push the limits of what is possible when it comes to both print speed and dimensional accuracy of 3D printed models. We couldn’t be more excited to bring these two new dental resins to market because we believe they will have a dramatic impact on the productivity of dental labs as well as deliver better patient outcomes.”

Also launched this week is Nexa3D’s NexaX Dental Workflow, which the company will initially target at orthodontic and removable die applications. Nexa3D says the new dental workflow will enable users to spend ‘less time prepping and more time printing,’ with features available for automated file import, orientation, toolset selection for file repair, plane cutting and base extrusion. Users will also be able to nest models across multiple builds to help organise print jobs throughout the day.

