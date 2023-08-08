CUSTOM AEROSPACE announced as latest Roboze 3D PARTS network partner

× Expand Roboze

Roboze has announced that CUSTOM AEROSPACE, a specialised supplier of flight and mission-critical components for extreme environments, has joined its 3D PARTS network.

The ROBOZE 3D PARTS network was established to provide customers access to its 3D printing solutions and services. Having CUSTOM AEROSPACE join this network will expand the availability AS9100 3D printed components to ROBOZE 3D PARTS users.

CUSTOM AEROSPACE has been manufacturing parts for aerospace users for three decades, offering the ability to manage an entire components qualification and certification process. By aligning with Roboze, CUSTOM AEROSPACE will now utilise the company’s super polymer and composites 3D printing technology to provide parts that boast performance capabilities similar to metal components.

“Our inclusion in the ROBOZE 3D PARTS network signifies an essential step towards meeting the rigorous requirements of the aerospace industries,” commented Evan Cramer, CEO of CUSTOM AEROSPACE. “Through our partnership with ROBOZE, we can provide a wider range of certified components, thereby reducing lead times and increasing operational efficiency for our customers.”

“We are delighted to welcome CUSTOM AEROSPACE to our Network,” added Francesco Pantaleone, EVP Business Development at Roboze. “The fusion of CUSTOM AEROSPACE’s expertise with our technology will undoubtedly drive the qualification of additively manufactured aerospace parts. This alliance will promote the production of stronger, more durable, and temperature-resistant components, offering a significant boost to flight-worth parts, beyond the non-structural interior parts currently available.”

Other partners to the ROBOZE 3D PARTS network include ADDMAN and Prototal UK.