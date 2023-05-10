ADDMAN joins Roboze 3D Parts Network

× Expand Hand-out Roboze Roboze argo Roboze's Argo 500 3D printer

Manufacturing solutions provider ADDMAN has joined the Roboze 3D Parts Network after installing a Roboze Argo 500 3D printing system.

The partnership was announced at last week’s RAPID + TCT event in Chicago and sees ADDMAN join the likes of Prototal and Cave Holdings USA Inc. in becoming part of the Roboze 3D Parts Network.

Roboze’s 3D Parts Network brings together customers and service bureaus to help manufacturers to reduce cost and time with the use of 3D printing technology. Through the Roboze 3D Parts Network, users can digitise their inventory, produce parts on-demand, and shorten their supply chain, per Roboze.

ADDMAN, meanwhile, has stepped up its play in the additive manufacturing sector of recent times, with the acquisitions of Dinsmore and Castheon, to supplement its existing metal and poymer 3D printing capabilities.

Read more | Fit for the future: ADDMAN & Dinsmore discuss their business combination

“We are pleased to become a part of the Roboze 3D Parts Network,” commented Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN. “We found a partner in Roboze who shares our vision for the present and future of manufacturing – utilising technology and innovation to address the challenges we face. The shift towards digital manufacturing is becoming increasingly important in light of changing market demands and environmental concerns, and we believe that Roboze can help us achieve the best for our customers.”

“We are proud to have ADDMAN in our network,” offered Francesco Pantaleone, EVP Business Development of Roboze. “ADDMAN’s engineering excellence is enabling blue chip customers in regulated industries across the United States to successfully overcome their most demanding manufacturing challenges. This is very aligned with our mission and the core objectives of Roboze’s technology. I am convinced that the synergy between the two companies will propel ahead advanced manufacturing bringing to US. Customers new technical solutions never possible before.”