Roboze launches bio-based polyamide for sustainable high-performance 3D printing

A new bio-based polyamide is set to be presented by Roboze at Formnext 2022. The new material originates from renewable sources and is the first result of what Roboze says is intense research for the development of super materials of the future by the company.

The new technopolymer was produced with a bio-based matrix reinforced with natural fibres.

Roboze believes that sustainability is the “necessary prerequisite” for lasting progress for people and the planet. It invests in research and development of diversified solutions to satisfy the various stages of development and production of goods, which it says is a strategic choice for obtaining answers and proposing corrective actions to current business methods and models.

The company says it has developed a technology that brings additive manufacturing on a par with conventional methods by achieving its first goal, which is to enable a new production model based on the distribution of micro-factories around the world that use Roboze technology.

At Formnext, Roboze will present the new polyamide, which is the first result of its commitment to the research and development of super materials that can “accelerate the transition to sustainable manufacturing”.

“Bio-based PA was born from the combination of Roboze’s commitment to develop high-performance eco-sustainable products, with the creativity and technological skills of the R&D team,” said Dr. Simone Musso, PhD, Head of Materals Science, who leads the research and development of new materials at Roboze.

According to the company, the bio-based PA offers excellent performance in terms of low hygroscopicity, excellent retention of mechanical properties after water absorption and excellent dimensional stability. The printed parts also feature a glossy black surface.

With the same specification and performance, but 60% lower CO 2 ­­­­ than a carbon fibre-reinforced petroleum-based PA according to Roboze, the company says the new material will enable manufacturing companies to move closer to their sustainability goals and contribute to a better future for the planet.

The 3D printing process with the new PA can also contribute to the reduction of emissions with the production of certain components such as jigs and fixtures, which can take place in a cold chamber and with a reduction in extrusion temperatures. Roboze says that the new PA is also fully recyclable due the polymer and reinforcement both being bio-based.

“At Roboze, we want to revolutionise the world of manufacturing, but with an eye on the environment,” added Dr. Musso.

The past few months have been busy for Roboze. In September, it announced the opening of a new lab dedicated to the development of 'super materials' in 3D printing. Also in that month, the company became an activity partner of the National Competence Center CIM4.0, and became a commercial partner of CELADA.

Roboze will be at Formnext 2022 in Frankfurt from November 15th to 18th.

