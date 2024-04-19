CADchat launches to enhance collaboration in product development teams

× Expand CADchat

CADchat has officially launched its new cloud-based digital workspace to support product development teams.

Headed by the founder of Collider, a company working with DLP 3D printing and injection moulding that was acquired by Essentium in 2021, CADchat has been developed to 'transform' the way product teams collaborate and communicate.

Graham Bredemeyer, the founder and CEO of CADchat, has extensive experience of working within product development thanks to prior roles at Shapeways, ZVerse and Collider. CADchat has been designed to address many of the perceived challenges in product development, extending the functionality of meetings and video calls into a 'persistent collaborative environment.'

The offering is being pitched as an alternative to the current workflow of combining multiple disperate capabilities from platforms like Teams, Slack or Dropbox. CADchat is consolidating the communication and file sharing capabilities of these platforms into what it describes as 'one seamless digital workspace.'

This seamless digital workspace is said to 'retain every interaction' and turn 'ephemeral discussions into tangible progress.' CADchat has been designed to integrate communication with the work to ensure that conservations drive development forward 'without the need for disjointed app switching.'

CADchat recognises CAD tools, like Fusion and SOLIDWORKS, are 'indispensable', but is aiming to supplement these platforms with a solution that encourages integrated, comprehensive and sustained teamwork in product development. GE Vernova has already been publicly announced as a customer, and has reportedly reduced part and tooling development cycle time from two to three months down to one to two weeks. This 90% increase in efficiency has apparently been achieved 'without any system or hardware changes.'

"Product development doesn't end when the meeting does, and neither should the tools we use," said Graham Bredemeyer, CEO of CADchat. "With CADchat, we are thrilled to offer a platform that not only supports real-time collaboration but also enriches the continuity of teamwork. Our digital workspaces ensure that everything from 3D models to critical feedback remains accessible and interactive long after the calls have ended."

Listed among the key features of CAD chat are an Immersive Meetings tool, which allow audio and video meetings to be held with the help of enhanced tools like precision cursors and 3D avatars, as well as Persistent Design Reviews that enable real-time or asynchronous design reviews. CADchat also allows users to pin comments on designs and 3D models, with projects able to be managed in a centralised location and AES-256 encryption, SOC 2 compliance and regular security assessments helping to ensure robust security.

"Our goal is to redefine collaboration by maintaining the integrity and continuity of every meeting," added Bredemeyer. "Think of it as a permanent, virtual conference room, where all of your project-related discussions, decisions, and documents are just a click away."