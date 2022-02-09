CASTOR integrates with Ultimaker's Digital Factory platform

CASTOR and Ultimaker have announced the integration of the former’s part screening software with the latter’s Digital Factory platform.

Ultimaker’s cloud-based Digital Factory solution has been designed to give users remote management of their 3D printing systems, while CASTOR’s offering helps users to identify suitable applications of their additive manufacturing machines.

CASTOR came to prominence within the additive manufacturing sector after Evonik invested in the start-up in 2019. A year later, CASTOR spoke to TCT to detail the company’s motivation, before aligning with Nexa3D to launch an automated 3D printing decision support portal. In August, Xerox joined as a new investor as CASTOR raised $3.5m.

The integration with Ultimaker’s Digital Factory will now allow users to scan parts, get estimations on their printability, calculate the costs and lead time, and then make a more informed decision as to whether proceed with the 3D printing build.

“This is great news for Ultimaker printers’ users, which now have a tool to help them find new business cases and discover opportunities to save costs with their existing hardware,” commented CASTOR co-founder and CEO Omer Blaier. “We are proud to have developed the capabilities which allow us to integrate CASTOR to leading AM companies and workflow software, and we look forward to more collaborations that will help streamline the utilisation of 3D printing benefits.”

“The integration of CASTOR with Ultimaker’s Platform allows users to directly export parts from CASTOR to the Ultimaker Digital Factory and seamlessly complete the process of 3D printing in-house,” added Ultimaker CTO Miguel Calvo. “The connectivity saves effort, complexity and time spent switching between tools, streamlining the whole process and bringing it all under one roof. Our cooperation with the CASTOR team helps organisations unlock the potential of 3D printing in-house with immediate benefit.”

