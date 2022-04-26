Hyperganic acquires advanced physical simulation firm DirectFEM

Hyperganic has announced the acquisition of fellow Munich-based software company DirectFEM for an undisclosed amount.

The agreement sees Hyperganic incorporate advanced physical simulation capabilities into its portfolio, which already includes Hyperganic Core, the company’s Algorithmic Engineering software platform.

DirectFEM’s simulation solution is based on the Finite Cell Method conceived at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) This quasi-mesh-less method allows the physical evaluation of designs that were traditionally considered too complex to simulate. By integrating these tools into Hyperganic’s Core platform, users will now be able to directly evaluate algorithmically engineered parts and enhance them before proceeding to the manufacturing phase.

As the acquisition is announced, Hyperganic will welcome DirectFEM staff – including founders Nina Korshunova, Lásló Kudela and Davide D’Angella – who join as full-time employees. Hyperganic believes the DirectFEM team and technology will become an integral part of its Hyperganic Core offering.

“At Hyperganic, we embarked on a mission to engineer physical objects and machines that approach the complexity of nature. While Hyperganic Core can create these intricate designs, evaluation and testing was always a challenge. Conventional simulation tools cannot handle the amount of detail our algorithms create,” commented Hyperganic CEO and co-founder Lin Kayser. “When we saw what the DirectFEM team had built, it became clear that this was the missing link to integrating physics deep into Hyperganic Core. The acquisition moves us forward on our mission to tackle the great engineering challenges of our time.”

“Historically, simulation tools require lengthy and tedious meshing processes to break the domain of objects into small parts,” added DirectFEM CEO Nina Korshunova. “Our method overcomes this limitation, which makes it possible for the first time to iterate and validate the complex physical machinery that Hyperganic creates.”

Hyperganic Core 3, the first public iteration of the company’s Algorithmic Engineering platform, will be launched in June this year. The company raised $7.8m in February 2021 to facilitate the roll out of the technology, which Kayser told TCT was capable of ‘dramatically accelerating innovation.’

