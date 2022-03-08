Stratasys names Oqton & Riven as latest GrabCAD partners

Stratasys has announced Oqton and Riven as the latest partners to join the GrabCAD Software Partner Program.

Oqton, a cloud-based manufacturing operating system recently acquired by 3D Systems, and Riven, a 3D reality intelligence and visualisation platform, join the likes of Teton Simulation, AMFG, Siemens and Link3D in connecting to Stratasys’ GrabCAD offering.

Stratasys established the GrabCAD Software Partner Program to provide customer with end-to-end additive solutions that comprise MES, DRM, PLM and analytics software.

Oqton’s offering gives users the ability to automate tasks across the additive manufacturing workflow and beyond the production floor, covering order tracking, scheduling, build preparation and slicing. They can also create live dashboards and automated reports to optimise their manufacturing processes and ultimately shorted go-to-market time.

“Our solution empowers humans and machines to work together seamlessly – which is the key difference between manufacturing success and manufacturing failure,” commented Oqton CEO Benjamin Schrauwen. “We’ve made it very easy to combine and visualise data from different machines, from different manufacturers, and across different technologies, and by partnering with Stratasys we can help our shared customers achieve automated manufacturing success.”

Riven, meanwhile, specialises in 3D reality intelligence that has been designed to accelerate volume production of high-accuracy, end-use additively manufactured parts. It uses 4D reality data from scanners and proprietary algorithms to help engineers reduce iterations and cut time-to-part. The company’s Warp-Adapted-Model (WAM) capability is also said to make 3D printed parts ‘two-ten times more accurate than parts printed from CAD.’

“Together with Stratasys, we recognise how critical it is that production parts are delivered quickly and to spec in order for additive to reach its full potential,” said Riven founder and CTO James Page. “Riven’s next-generation predictive machine learning technology enables customers to realise higher part quality and reduced time to production deliveries.”

