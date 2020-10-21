Twelve additive manufacturing companies join AMGTA

× Expand AMGTA

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) has announced twelve additive manufacturing companies have joined the organisation in a bid to advance the technology’s sustainability.

Aerospace and defence supplier Sintavia launched the AMGTA at last year’s Formnext and has now been joined by GE Additive, EOS, Materialise, SLM Solutions, Siemens, Stryker, QC Labs, the National Manufacturing Institute of Scotland (NMIS), Danish AM Hub, AMEXCI and Taiyo Nippon Sanso.

QC Labs and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, a non-destructive testing facility and supplier of industrial gas respectively, have joined Sintavia as co-founders of the organisation and will influence the strategic direction of the AMGTA. This will include governance oversight and the consideration of future research projects. Writing for TCT Magazine recently, AMGTA Executive Director Sherry Handel noted the importance of further research to promote additive manufacturing as a sustainable technology.

The other nine companies join as participating members, bringing a wealth of industrial and additive manufacturing expertise to the organisation, as well as having the opportunity to vote on whether research endeavours should be commissioned.

“I’m delighted to welcome each of these esteemed founding members and participating member companies to the AMGTA,” commented Handel. “Their commitment not only to support the mission of our new trade group, but also their passion for sustainability, well positions the AMGTA to serve as a key industry resource in advancing sustainability in the AM industry. I am looking forward to working with each of our member companies as we embark on this exciting and important journey together.”